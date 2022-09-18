ENID, Okla. — The local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter is sponsoring a Constitution Week display at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
A presentation about the Constitution will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in the library lobby.
DAR is an organization over 125 years old that honors the founding of the country. Members promote community service, preserving history and educating children.
“This year we were rather ambitious and purchased 1,000 copies of the Constitution, said Jeanette Andriano, of the Enid DAR chapter. “We will not have any left.”
Andriano, who lives in Wakita, has done school presentations at Medford, Pond Creek and Deer Creek-Lamont.
“The DAR thinks it is important that children learn the basics of how the Constitution came about and its history,” she said.
A display from DAR will be on view in the library lobby through Friday, Sept. 23. More information can be found on the library website at enid.okpls.org. DAR depends on donations to do its work.
