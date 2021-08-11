Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria, 2315 W. Willow, will host a silent auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday for owners Corey and Lauren Keller.
The Kellers are in the process of adopting a child from India through American World Adoption, and the fundraiser will help raise some of the money they need.
The silent auction will include such things as art, private lessons, yoga classes, show tickets, portrait sittings, photography, gift baskets, event tickets, restaurant vouchers, clothing and gift certificates.
The event also will include live music, libations and games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.