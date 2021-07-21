Do you apologize endlessly and needlessly? Think about it.
On the first day my sweet granddaughter visited me, she apologized if she got the wrong juice out of the refrigerator. Or if she failed to put her pillows back on her bed in a perfect arrangement. Or if she left a light on in the bathroom. Or whatever. I finally told her that it was not necessary to apologize at all because they were not mistakes but simply getting to know her new surroundings. None of the things she said “I’m sorry” for were earth-shattering. She understood.
You get the picture. Some people apologize for everything. I once was like that, but I have changed and am much wiser as I have gotten older. Now I have a list of things that I do not defend anymore. I feel a lot better about myself since I have quit justifying everything I do or say.
I no longer apologize for having firm boundaries. I have a certain set of morals and beliefs, and I do not sway from them for anybody. If they don’t like me like I am, then it is just too bad.
But I don’t change my boundaries to be popular. I still believe right is right and wrong is wrong and that can never change, no matter what the majority or younger generation believes or practices.
I cry unapologetically when I am happy, and when I am sad or at any birthday party or anniversary party, or at a baptism or hear precious little children who sing to the Lord. I am emotional and cry when I visit with my sister about our good times way back then, or see turkey or deer on my brother’s farm while sitting on their lovely deck in the country. I no longer feel the need to explain myself or apologize. I am OK with crying or laughing too loud. It is part of my personality, I guess.
It has taken me years to change this habit, but I no longer feel guilty if I don’t answer the phone the minute it rings. I have an answering service and I use it instead of running to the phone and possibly tripping over something on my way. Nothing is worth having a broken hip or bruise that could easily be prevented.
With the work ethic I was taught, I always felt guilty if I took a break. I gave a full day’s work for a full day’s pay. I loved it that way and would not have done anything less. But the time has come that I take breaks when I am tired ... or just want to for any reason. I pull a few weeds in the yard and water a few flowers and take a little break from the action. I think I am old enough to deserve it. It feels good and I seem to get just as much work done as I did when I never stopped for rest.
There was a time when I would not ask a speaker or teacher for clarity or an explanation if I didn’t understand a point. I have found over the years that there are no pointless questions. Almost without fail, someone else will say they were glad I ask that question, that they were wondering too. I just happened to be the one whose hand went in the air first. No apologizes.
I have a habit of feeling uncomfortable if someone in the crowd is unruly or loud or obnoxious. I feel so bad for the person in charge. Somehow I feel like I should calm the situation. So I start apologizing. Why? It is not my fault. I have nothing to with their their actions, but I feel so bad and apologetic and express my sorrow and uneasiness. Not anymore!
Not a day goes by that I don’t have to defend my beliefs and not agree with someone about something. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has an opinion and/or belief about abortion, being married or not married and living together, churches, federal spending, joblessness, hunger, health care, taking COVID shots, etc. etc. They are certainly entitled to their opinion, but so am I. I have the same liberty to speak up as they do. I will not apologize for my fundamental beliefs. I listen and learn but usually don’t change my basic beliefs. Can a leopard change its spots?
I was raised to put others before me. “JOY ... Jesus first, others second and yourself last.” I enjoy living that way, but there comes a time when I don’t apologize for putting myself first. I can’t be anything to anyone if I am nothing to myself. I must take care of myself to be helpful to others. No apologizes. I still think I have a heart for people and I do care, but what about me?
I will not settle for less than I deserve. I have lived a good life putting others first and I will now take a little time for me. Yes, me. I deserve it. I am a better person for it. I am letting go so I can become a complete and happy and content person. When I lost my husband of 46 years, I thought I could not go on. But I did, so I can. I have healed at my own pace and have become a whole person again, with the Lord’s help. I am strong. I can take care of myself. I am secure. I am confident.
I hope as you read this, that you will not picture me as a grumpy old woman who eats little children for lunch and rides a broom to get around. I am content. I am healthy. I am loved. I am independent. I am a Christian. I am blessed. I am grateful for life. I am OK. My inner voice is the kindest voice I know. I am considerate of others and love people. They seem to love me, too.
I am not cocky nor smug to the degree that I think I never do anything wrong or hurtful, but I do know what to apologize for and what to leave alone. I would never, ever do or say anything to deliberately hurt someone’s feelings or belittle anyone. If I did I would be the first to apologize and really mean it.
A simple recipe I never have to apologize for is this old tried and true chicken dish that I have served millions of times. It seems to never go out of style and is always great for a crowd or a family meal. I have tried the same recipe with pork loin, and that is great too. It is pretty and makes a welcoming plate with a scrumptious green salad ... dinner is served.
Cranberry Chicken
6 to 8 skinless, boneless halved chicken breasts
1 (16-ounce) can whole cranberry sauce
1 envelope (1/3 cup) onion soup mix
1 (7-ounce) bottle Catalina salad dressing
Hot cooked rice
Arrange chicken in an ungreased 9-by-13 baking dish. Combine sauce, soup mix and dressing and pour over chicken. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes. Serve over hot rice.
