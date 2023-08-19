Today, I’m going to climb up on my soap box and help some pastors out (not that ya’ll need any help), who find it difficult to preach on tithing. Saints, every time a seed is sown, it produces a harvest, be it good or bad. Your future is in your seed and you will reap what you sow. Selah ...
More times than not, I hear people say “I can’t afford to tithe,” or “all the church wants is my money.” It’s a taboo subject for many, and not necessarily one they consider uplifting or encouraging. Money is pretty hard to come by these days and very dear to our hearts. So, we hold onto it as best we can. I want to shed some light on what the Word says about tithing and maybe a little encouragement for all those who don’t tithe or even want to talk about it.
Some Christians today would say that tithing was part of the Old Testament law, that Christians are no longer required to participate and no longer have to give 10% right off the top. They would quote 2 Corinthians 9:7, “So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.” And, they would be right. But verse 6 is often left out which says “But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully.” Let me also say that the tithe is holy unto the Lord, it belongs to Him. “And all the tithe of the land, whether of the seed of the land, or of the fruit of the tree, belongs to the Lord.” (Leviticus 27:30). There is a difference between giving of offerings and bringing the tithe.
This subject can get a little messy, so I just want to be clear that anything short of 10% is an offering. The tithe is 10% of the fruit of your labor. I am no theologian, but the Word is the Word and the Word says in Malachi 3:10, “Bring ALL the tithes, the WHOLE tithe (tenth of your income into the storehouse (church), that there may be food in My house, and ‘PROVE ME NOW’ says the Lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven FOR YOU and pour YOU out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.” Yes, this is Old Testament, but, obedience begets blessings saints, and obedience is simply doing what the Word of God says to do. And the Word teaches that when we DO NOT bring all the tithes into the storehouse, we are robbing God and cursed with a curse. Read it for yourself in Malachi 3:8-9.
Weigh it out for yourself … blessing or cursing? I’m not trying to step on toes here, I just want you to be blessed and help you get there. Tithing is holy, saints! It’s personal to our Father-God. It opens heavens windows … it brings with it blessings above and beyond that which you can think or imagine, that you won’t have room enough to receive it. That’s a big promise! That’s a big benefit!
I read a very inspirational story about a man who decided to take God at His word and put Him to the test concerning the tithe. His name is Perry Haden, from Tecumseh, Mich. You may have heard this story before, but it was a first for me and it really enlightened and encouraged me in my own tithing.
Haden was so taken with a sermon he heard on tithing at his local Quaker church, that he set out to demonstrate for himself how and if God would grow and bless his wheat crop just as the Bible had said. He planted one cubic inch of wheat in a 4x8 foot plot of land. When this first crop was grown and harvested, 10% was tithed and 90% was replanted the following season. 276 farmers lent their land along with 30 different faiths and creeds for this project, which grew to 2,777 acres, with the final harvest amounting to 72,160 bushels of wheat by year six. The article went on to say if this project had continued for 10 years, it would cover the United States and if continued for 13 years, it would cover the whole globe. Just WOW!! Nothing is too big for God, if only we will trust and obey His Word.
God sees your faith, beloveds, when you act on His Word. The tithe is an act of faith and a seed of obedience. When you tithe consistently, you create a consistent harvest with blessings coming back to you wave upon wave. When you honor the Lord with your tithe, the benefits far outweigh any costs or risks involved. You cannot out-give God, my friend. It’s just not possible. Jesus planted the very first seed when He gave His only Begotten Son and just look at the family He is harvesting daily, by the millions. Jesus showed us that our giving is something we do first, as a seed, and “He will load us up daily with benefits.” (Psalms 68:19).
“If you are willing and obedient, you shall eat the good of the land.” (Isaiah 1:19) and I’ll finish with Proverbs 10:22 “The Blessing of the Lord … it maketh rich and adds no sorrow.”
Saints, YOU CAN’T AFFORD NOT TO TITHE. …
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
