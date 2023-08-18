When the West was still wild and Oklahoma was not yet a state, a songwriter penned the prophetic words to the hymn “Have Thine Own Way, Lord”: “Have Thine own way, Lord! Have Thine own way/Thou art the Potter, I am the clay/Mold me and make me after Thy will/While I am waiting, yielded and still/Have Thine own way, Lord! Have Thine own way!”
I recently interviewed prolific western artist H Holden at his studio where he was working on what looks to be the final monument of his storied career, and it got me thinking about how the Lord molds us.
Pastor David Jeremiah, a Bible teacher I admire, said the image of the Lord our Creator as the potter and us as the clay shows up frequently in the Word, beginning in Genesis 2:7 where “God formed man of the dust of the ground.”
Molded out of clay, we are literally pottery since God physically shaped Adam from the clay of the earth and breathed life into him. The word “human” is a word that is akin to “humus,” meaning “earth” or “clay.”
The apostle Paul referred to our bodies as “jars of clay” (2 Corinthians 4:7) and draws heavily to several Old Testament passages when writing in Romans 9:19-24, part of which states: “Shall what is formed say to the one who formed it, ‘Why did you make me like this?’ Does not the potter have the right to make out of the same lump of clay some pottery for special purposes and some for common use?”
Similarly, Jeremiah 18:1-6 clearly outlines that we as His people are formed by His hand and molded to be as He desires: “This is the word that came to Jeremiah from the Lord: ‘Go down to the potter’s house, and there I will give you my message.’ So I went down to the potter’s house, and I saw him working at the wheel. But the pot he was shaping from the clay was marred in his hands; so the potter formed it into another pot, shaping it as seemed best to him. Then the word of the Lord came to me. He said, ‘Can I not do with you, Israel, as this potter does?’ declares the Lord. ‘Like clay in the hand of the potter, so are you in my hand, Israel.’”
The same is also seen in Isaiah 45:9-12: “Woe to those who quarrel with their Maker, those who are nothing but potsherds among the potsherds on the ground. Does the clay say to the potter, ‘What are you making?’ Does your work say, ‘The potter has no hands’? … This is what the Lord says — the Holy One of Israel, and its Maker: ‘Concerning things to come, do you question me about my children or give me orders about the work of my hands? It is I who made the earth and created mankind on it.’”
It seems a little silly, doesn’t it, when the clay (you and me) questions its sculptor (the Lord) and the plan He has for what we will become?
As I’ve mentioned in past columns, the Lord knew us before we were even a twinkle in our parent(s)’ eye. He had a plan for each of us and diligently works behind the scenes, weaving everything together in our lives for the best possible endgame.
And while our lives, like a tapestry, seem messy on the back side, the outward picture is a magnificent masterpiece according to Ephesians 2:10: “We are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Paul then assured us in Philippians 1:6 that the Lord isn’t finished molding us yet: “… He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.