Any time I am giving a tour of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, I stop at the steps of the Land Office in the Humphrey Heritage Village looking out across Government Springs Park and ask the question, “Why is it that towns in Oklahoma are where they are?”
Why is Enid where it is?
It is a question I asked myself when I was younger, as I would ride with my family to visit my grandparents just across the Oklahoma and Kansas border in Coffeyville. With my face pressed up against the window as we drove, I would watch little “towns” like Watova, Okla., pass by, and wonder why they ever even existed in the first place. Watova, for example, was a small collection of houses along the highway, organized into only three full blocks, and completely surrounded by open pastures and farmland. There wasn’t even a gas station.
I thought to myself, “why did people ever choose to live here? Why not a few miles up the road in Nowata, where there are grocery stores, gas stations, banks, churches and restaurants?”
Well, the answer is simple — railroads.
Or more specifically, railroad stations. Back in the 19th century, as the railroad industry began to spread across the American West, they were built with passenger stations or maintenance depots every so often in regular intervals. In the case of the old Missouri Pacific Railroad, that ran from my hometown of Claremore to my grandparents’ hometown of Coffeyville, Kan., there was a train station every 6 miles. And, for every railroad station, a town grew around it … to varying degrees of success. And, that’s true all across Oklahoma. It’s true all across the American West, actually.
But, Enid’s story is a little bit different.
The railroads certainly play a role in the story of why Enid is where it is. But, from the grounds of the Humphrey Heritage Village, you can easily see two of the major reasons. The Land Office is the most direct. Wherever the Land Office was located meant a town would grow up around it after the Land Run of 1893 took place. But, going back even further, Government Springs is as much of a reason for why people gathered in what is now Enid.
Government Springs was a stop along the Chisholm Trail. In the post-Civil War era, cattle drives moving through Indian Territory along the old trade route would stop at the spring-fed pond to water their cattle. Water was important, in the Great Plains especially. People gathered here because they had to, in order to survive.
Over the years, that changed. As people learned to survive in an area, they would soon learn to thrive as well. Government Springs would become a park back as early as 1911. Children and families would picnic in the park and fish in the beautiful, spring-fed pond.
And, the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and Government Springs Park are two places where people still gather to this day. It makes me smile every time I see it. As they enjoy Government Springs Park or the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, they are gathering in places where people have chosen to gather for well over 100 years. Whether people realize it or not, it is a tangible connection we share with our history.
