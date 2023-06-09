When we are talking about objects in the night sky, we are always saying they are in a certain constellation.
But what does that really mean?
Put simply, I suppose, the object — whether it’s a star, planet or something else — lies in the direction or is within the bounds of that constellation.
Many of these are permanent residents. Some are not.
For instance, the star Vega is a fixture in the constellation Lyra. It will always be there — at least during our lifetimes. More on that later.
Right now, the planets Mars and Venus are within the constellation Cancer, the Crab. But this arrangement is not permanent. That’s because the planets orbit around the sun and travel across our sky, so they appear in all sorts of constellations throughout time. This residency is temporary.
It gets a little more interesting with other objects.
Take the Andromeda Galaxy, for example. (Check out last week’s column for more about this galaxy and others.) The spiral galaxy, designated M31, is really only called the Andromeda Galaxy by us because it’s within the constellation Andromeda.
But what do we really mean “within” Andromeda?
Well, it’s within the boundaries of the constellation. The constellation itself is made up of stars that are hundreds of light years away at most. The Andromeda Galaxy, now, is 2.5 MILLION light years away. It just so happens that this galaxy is within the bounds of Andromeda and is named in accordance with that.
As I’ve mentioned in a previous column, constellations from Earth don’t look the same as they would on another planet. The star field would even look slightly different if we were on Proxima b, which is only about 4 light years away.
And, even though for instance, Vega may be in the constellation of Lyra — as I mentioned earlier — that won’t always be the case. Stars shift and move in different speeds and paths around the cosmos. The constellations we see now aren’t the same as they were a great long time ago.
So when it comes to what’s in a constellation, well, we’re certainly victims of the moment!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
