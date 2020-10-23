How much do we really know about the moon?
You would think that, as close as it is to us, we would know all there is to know.
But scientists just discovered a new organ inside the human head for goodness' sake, so who really knows what we know about anything?
NASA is scheduled to announce new findings about our moon — unfortunately just named the Moon — during a press conference on Monday. Actually, in the press release, NASA calls it "an exciting new discovery." Apparently, data was procured from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy that has prompted this press conference.
The release notes that NASA is preparing to send the the first woman and next man to the moon in 2024, with a leap on to Mars possibly in the 2030s.
The observatory noted above, otherwise known as SOFIA for short, observes in the infrared, which is different from the visible spectrum. In infrared, we can see things that our human eyes can't pick up.
If you're asking me for a guess on what this is all about, I have no idea, though Moon men are probably out of the equation. The only clue is that it relates to the surface of the Moon.
Perhaps there is material on the Moon that will help us build cities. Or maybe hidden water somewhere? Probably not something that useful, but you never know.
Speaking of building, communications giant Nokia is going to build a mobile network on the Moon. The plan is to establish the network on the moon before astronauts get there, which kind of makes sense, so that astronauts have something to use once they get up there.
Interesting happenings on our natural satellite these days, for sure.
