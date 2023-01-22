Happy New Year everyone! We are already halfway through January 2023, with our goals and dreams leading the way.
It’s an exciting time for some and can be very depressing for others. It’s almost like getting a clean slate, a do-over if you will. And, don’t we love second chances and fresh starts. We serve a God who is the author and finisher, not only of our faith, but of our fresh starts and do-overs as well.
For some, 2022 is filled with happy memories, for others not so much. So, in January and February we begin to sort through all of yesterday’s baggage, rummaging through all the regrets, bad decisions and long-shots we should have never taken. We begin to pack the vault ever so strategically, carefully locking all the uglies deep inside. Sometimes, we lock away our seeds of faith and unbelief because we are ashamed and disappointed in ourselves for not being all that we think we should be for God and our families.
So, what happens if the vault is already full … full of those things that haunt us? Now we must empty the vault of all the old, making room for the new. It’s a process, but we muddle through and get ‘er done. Friends, we cannot bring what has been into 2023. We can’t produce if our vaults are full of yuk and uglies.
We want to produce a new mind … new perspective … new outlook. Mark 2:21-22 teaches us, “No one sews a patch of unshrunken (new) goods on an old garment; if he does, the patch tears away from it, the new from the old, and the tear becomes bigger and worse than it was before. And no one puts new wine into old wineskins; if he does, the wine will burst the skins, and the wine is lost and the bottles destroyed; but new fresh wine is to be put in new fresh wineskins.”
We all have the tendency to rummage through our vaults from time to time, sorting through all the hurts and disappointments — remembering — beating ourselves up at every turn and piling on the guilt and regret over our past. “Wish I hadn’t done or said that …why did I go there … if only I had turned right, … if only, if only, if only. But, what about all the gold in them-thar vaults? In what corner of that vault have you hidden your faith, along with all the wonderful things God did for you and in and through you this past year? What’s in your vault?
Beloveds, I believe 2023 is filled with new life and new beginnings. I believe God has divine surprises, divine provision and divine revelation for all who will receive it. I believe our Father-God, in His sweet love for us, wishes to fill our vaults with as much of Jeremiah 29:11 as we will allow Him too. But, we have got to go into the “dreaded vault” and get rid of those skeletons that haunt and shadow us … a lot!
We must forge full steam ahead into 2023, my friends, with a pure heart and clean hands (Psalm 22:4-5), a renewed mind and fresh perspective. What does that look like for you? What part of 2022 are you holding onto or maybe it’s holding onto you … and what are you tossing into the vault, trying not remember, determined not to make the same mistakes all over again.? Sickness, worry, anxiety, addictions, lack … are all throwaways. Release them, let them go! God has a plan for you, a plan for good and peace and not for evil. “A plan to give you hope and vision … (Jeremiah 29:11).”
The devil is a liar, my friends! He will try to fill your vault (your mind) with anything that kills, steals and destroys. But God …!! Oh, how He loves you and me.
Do you know what this new year holds for you? Are you trying to put new wine into old wine skins? Where will you be one year from now? Where do you want to be?
I may not know what my tomorrow holds, but I do know who holds my tomorrow. I know He has a wonderful plan for my life, even at 76 years old. “For I know in Whom I have believed and am fully persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day.” (2 Timothy 1:12)
What’s in your vault? What have you committed unto Him against that day?
Jesus loves you, beloveds, and He wants this year to be a God year for you, full of His promises and fresh, new beginnings. Here’s one for the fridge … Isaiah 55:11 “So shall My Word be that goes forth from my mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please. And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it. That’s a mouth full … Tasty! Yummy!
I always finish my columns with John 3:16, because it’s the Gospel of Jesus Christ “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not parish but have everlasting life.” Do you know Him today? You can … .
2 Corinthians 5:17 promises us, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation, old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” Fresh new wine in fresh new wineskin … HALLAJUAH!
What’s in your vault?
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.