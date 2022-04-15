Last Sunday night, I intended to record an audio show while scanning the skies with my new telescope.
I had anticipated a clear — or mainly clear — evening.
But skies were mainly cloudy, save for a hole through the cloud canopy with a few stars visible above. The Moon also was visible, and so I began considering my options for an audio show topic.
The bright stars of Leo shone through the only empty area of the sky, and I thought that it might be a good time to talk about that constellation, since that’s all I could see.
I went back inside, then minutes later went back out, only to find that the opening had closed. There would be no observing this Sunday night.
To the back porch I went — sorry this story is taking a while — to record my audio show on a different topic. I eventually began seeing flashes of lightning and hearing peals of thunder and admired for a second how quickly things had changed.
There’s some sort of quip people from Oklahoma say about the weather changing quickly. You’ll have to forgive me, I’m not originally from here. But something about if you don’t like the weather, wait a little bit and it’ll change. That was definitely true Sunday night — although the weather didn’t necessarily change to what I wanted.
Rain and storms are a part of Oklahoma weather, though. And we definitely could’ve used the rain (which we received).
This recent event of the weather changing so quickly sparked memories of observing with a growing lightning show on the horizon.
As I recall, most of these faraway storms remained that way, moving off to some distant land to water the plains in some nearby city or state.
A big difference between Nebraska (where I grew up) and Oklahoma is that it seemed like in Nebraska, when you had storms heading your way, you could see them from far off, and eventually if they came your way they would fizzle out a lot of times. In Oklahoma, it seems like storms form nearby and more quickly more often. Might just be my imagination, but that’s how I interpret things.
In certain parts of the year in Oklahoma, you just really have to be on your toes when it comes to observational astronomy. In that way, it was quite similar to my experience doing astronomy research in Indiana (a topic I touched on in this week’s astronomy show). Up there, around Lake Michigan, you would have a storm pop up every now and then. Things were much more unpredictable in the wintertime, with lake effect snow forming with hardly any warning.
Just gotta make sure to know when to close the dome, or put the cap on your telescope.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show – released every Sunday night – at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
