Are you hungry for knowledge? Think about it.
I am so pleased that Enid and other cities are offering “Lifelong Learning.” It consists of classes on current events, art appreciation, psychology, our government and other interesting topics.
I would love to take these classes, but they are presented at a time when I am unable to attend. However, there will come a day (or a semester) when I will be able to take those interesting classes.
I have always loved going to school. It was one of the greatest joys of my life when I returned to Phillips University and got my diploma at age 54, with two little granddaughters accompanying me. One lady asked me how long I had gone to Phillips, and I told her, “35 years.” She seemed shocked and replied, “Oh, heavens, I hope it doesn’t take me 35 years to finish.” What she didn’t know was that I had gone off and on for years and just finally put it all together and got a degree.
I learned at home to never stop learning. Daddy and Mother both were educated and knew a lot about a lot of things. They made learning a joy. Up until the day Daddy died, he was still hungry for knowledge. He was learning about buffaloes when he raised buffaloes. He was always reading about something new, and then putting that knowledge to good use.
Mother was a great conversationalist and knew how to ask intelligent questions, so she knew a whole lot about a lot of subjects from sports to cooking to gardening and literature. She read a lot also, so she was very well informed about many topics.
Daddy and Mother had a vast store of knowledge, but more than that, they had wisdom. From knowledge comes wisdom if it is utilized and thought about. They grew up during the era of Indian drums. They also had cellphones. They lived the span from travel on horseback or horse and buggy to intercontinental travel on supersonic planes. Every day there was something new to learn to keep them current.
I still miss asking them questions about the olden days and getting their educated opinion on current affairs. I would love to know their views on the space travel programs. I would like to pick their brains about money for education problems. I feel that along the way my parents taught me to think for myself, about just everything! They never ceased to wonder about things ... that made them “wonder-full.” I can still hear my mother say, “Think about it.” I do!
The best teachers, whether paid teachers in our schools, or parents at home, are always searching for knowledge and ways to apply what they have discovered and learned so their students or children will learn. To just open a kid’s head and pour in facts is not teaching. That kind of education is seldom retained. But with experiments and explanations and interesting examples or methods, our kids will think through it and keep it always.
I have had some wonderful teachers in my lifetime. What they taught me by application I have retained all these years. Even algebra. What I memorized, I have quickly forgotten unless it had special meaning for my life.
If you have been around little kids much you are well aware that they ask a zillion questions about everything. Not only what things are but “why.” This is the way they learn. It is also the way we learn, because we have to be able to explain to them in a way their little minds understand. We can see the light bulbs light up when they finally comprehend what we are teaching them. Their questions seem endless while they are learning all the things that little kids have to learn to be functional people. But isn’t it fun to teach them and watch them learn and grow? And to see them understand something and see the light bulb come on over their heads?
When our Kevin graduated from Oklahoma University, he had difficulty getting a teaching job in the area he wanted. In the meantime, he took a job selling newly constructed houses in the Oklahoma City area. He really was not crazy about the job, but we suggested he stay with it until his teaching job opened up. While he was doing his student teaching, he learned more about kids than he did all his years at the university. And his real estate job taught him valuable lessons about construction, building codes, skills and terminology that helped him when he purchased his first home.
We told Kevin that we believe education is never wasted and any job would give him valuable experience and information. He will always be a historian, but now he can be an electrician, a builder, a salesman or whatever he wants to be with the educations he has. Consequently, he has learned so many skills, he will always be able to be gainfully employed. No knowledge is wasted. He has learned discipline, a great work ethic and the value of hard work and money. He is now doing what he loves most, and that is teaching history in high school to gifted students and at a college in Dallas.
This is not original with me, but I read it someplace: “Education fails unless the three R’s at one end of the school spectrum leads ultimately to the four P’s at the other end: preparation for earning, preparation for living, preparation for understanding and preparation for participation in the problems involving the making of a better world.” I say AMEN.
I love it when my readers share their favorite recipes with me. I always like new ones, but I like them simple enough that I have the ingredients in my pantry. Recipes with a new twist are fun to try and enjoy. A reader sent me this recipe for cherry salad with coke, which adds a certain “sperk” to the salad. It is great with any meal and can be used as a dessert. Either way it is good.
Cherry Coke Salad
1 can cherry pie filling
¾ cup sugar
1 double package cherry gelatin
¼ cup water
1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple
6 ounces Coca-Cola
Combine pie filling, sugar, gelatin and water. Heat until boiling, stirring constantly. Stir in pineapple and coke. Pour in Pyrex dish. Chill in refrigerator until set.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.