Are you waiting for things to get back to normal? Think about it.
It has been a long time since things were normal. We are living in a different time than we have ever had. Everyone is affected by this pandemic ... the entire world is involved. We have to adjust. We must take the precautions in stride and live with them.
I am a great believer that my awesome God is in control. However, I do believe He gave me a mind to use and to make wise decisions, so I will not run out in the street in front of a bus and expect Him to save me. I have to use good judgment. The same is true with this terrible virus that is infecting the entire world. I take every step to prevent the spread of this disease. I could not live with myself if I thought I had infected someone by my carelessness and refusal to distance myself and wear a mask.
I know I cannot speak for everyone, but wearing a mask is really not so bad. The poor nurses and doctors do it all the time ... all day, and they do it with gladness because they know how much it prevents the spread of the virus and diseases.
Everyone is affected in one way or another by the virus. We have had pandemics before and we survived, but this has affected businesses, schools, hospitals, shopping in markets, churches,
restaurants and other gathering places and activities. My heart goes out to the small businesses that are in peril. My heart hurts for those who have lost their jobs (even if temporary) and are having trouble making their utility payments and rent or mortgages. Right now life is difficult, and we are all in a quandary about what may happen next.
But life must go on. There is always laundry to do, floors to sweep, grass to mow, calls to make, meals to cook and then dishes to do. Like never before, we MUST look at the bright side of things and move on with positive thoughts. That is a terrible way to live, so perk up, look at the sunny side of life and carry on. Count your blessings.
I am proud of the organizations and churches that provide food in abundance to many, many people who are really in need, not because of what they have done or not done, but because of their employment situation. It is a humbling experience to wait in line for a “hand-out,” but it is necessary and I am sure is appreciated and used wisely.
People who are unable to pay rent are having to find other places to live. This is so very sad. Uprooting their children must be horrible and difficult to explain and for the little ones to understand. It is even hard for adults to grasp. Where will all this end?
Schools are having difficulty making the proper decision for their students. We must protect our precious students and see that they get a proper education, but we also must protect them from disease. Right now I would hate to be a headmaster at a school and have to make such important decisions. It is difficult, if not impossible, to please all students, teachers and parents.
It goes beyond all the inconvenience of being quarantined. We are so lonely missing church, and having to wear masks everywhere, and having to stay 6 feet away from our friends. We miss seeing our sports in person and on television. We miss our organizations and everything. We have never been in this predicament before and hope we will survive this and get back to a new normal where we can greet people and shop at ease.
But until that day comes, we MUST make the best of it and not complain. We must accept what we cannot change. We must carry on the best we can.
I received a sweet note on Facebook today, and it says a lot about how others less fortunate may feel: “Your terrible job is the dream of the unemployed. Your home is the dream of the homeless. Your smile is the dream of the depressed. Don't let difficult times make you forget your blessings.” We all have many blessings to count.
After the rain, the sun will shine eventually. We will survive. We will have learned many, many lessons that will last a lifetime. Think about the people during the Dust Bowl and how they rose above it. It was not easy, but they found a solution. Those during the Great Depression did the same thing. There have been hard times before and the hardy people survived. There is a lesson in there somewhere for all of us. We need to learn that lesson. There is a reason for every tragedy and we can't know what is around the corner. We just must have faith and trust that God will continue to care for us and keep us safe.
Faith in our Lord is the answer to everything. He is in charge and everything will turn out right and probably better than we could ever have imagined. So turn this situation over to God and listen for his guidance. We shall get through this together.
As we do ever so often, we went to see our friends Hazel and Bill on Breckenridge Road this week and they gave us some wonderful wind-fall apples. We came home with two sacks full.
We have had fried apples, made applesauce and apple butter, sliced a few for pies this winter, enjoyed apple betty, apple cobbler, baked apples in the microwave and every way we can think of. A friend shared this recipe with us and it is now a favorite. Good warm with ice cream if you don't ice the cake.
Apple Cake
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
2 teaspoon soda
two teaspoons cinnamon
3 or 4 cups peeled and chopped apples
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Mix sugars, salt, eggs and vanilla. Then stir in sifted flour, soda and cinnamon. Stir in apples and nuts. Pour into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Icing for Apple Cake
6 ounces softened cream cheese
4 tablespoons real butter (softened)
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all together until smooth and spread over cool cake.
