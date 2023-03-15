What is your power? Think about it.
I might add ... What is your power to be a greater human being? Now, that is something to think about. Have we ever stopped to really think about our own powers? How powerful are we?
Your and my power is the power to be. You are a very special person. You have special powers. You mean something special to someone. You are valuable and have talents that no one else has like you.
We all have power to be more joyous. Happiness has little to do with joy. We can be joyous without being happy. We can be joyous even with sadness or illness or grieving. It is all within ourselves. Are you full of joy with your everyday life? If not, then happy up. Life is wonderful.
Are you loving? How can anyone live without love in their life? Even if it is a cat or dog or other pet? Love is the most important thing in our lives. Without love for something we are just nobody and nothing. We are empty vessels. We are heartless. We are cold. We are unfulfilled.
Are you sensitive? Do you have empathy for others? Do you care about the homeless and those who are less fortunate? Do you hurt when others hurt? Do you grieve when others grieve?
Do you feel their feelings? Do you try to walk in their shoes and know how they are up against?
Are you forgiving? Forgiveness is not for the other person as much as it is for us. They may have long ago forgotten an insult or harsh word, but we KNOW when we have gone too far.
Forgiveness is a cleansing for ourselves. God forgives our trespasses as we forgive others. Try it, you will feel free and released.
Are you tolerant? Do you live and let live? Do you criticize how others behave and believe what they do? Do you think they should live a different way? Or think a different way? Or act different than others do ? Do you just want to tell them a thing or two and straighten them out and get them on the right path? Wouldn’t this be a dull old world if we all thought the same and acted the same and believed the same? Think about that, and you will understand how different we all are.
Along with tolerance is patience. Are you patient? Are you always in a hurry and wish people would step it up a little? Does it bug you when someone in line at the market waits until the cashier tells them the total and they fumble in their purse to find their check book and then a pen to write the check? Are you impatient when someone cuts you off in traffic? Does it irritate you when people fail to use their turn signal? Does it bother you when kids scream and/or act out real loud and incessantly in a store or restaurant and the parents ignore them or are oblivious to their actions?
Are you like I am (old and grouchy) sometimes?
Are you helpful? This world is full of wonderfully helpful people. I have noticed how so many people, especially young people, are so helpful to open a door and hold it for people like me.
Every day that I taught at Hillsdale Christian School, I never opened a door or carried anything in the classroom from my car. Those precious kids watched for me. It is not just me that they help. I am sure it is everyone.
There are so many places in town that provide meals every day with help from volunteers and businesses that donate food and services. Those who cook have no idea what the menu will be that day until they arrive early in the morning and see what has been donated. That takes a special gift. After the meals are served, the volunteers stay late to clean up for the next day. That help is appreciated so very much. And it makes the volunteers feel so good to have given of themselves to benefit others.
As you go to church or grocery store or any place, are you aware of people? All people? Not just those we know and love. There are wonderful people everywhere. I have met the most lovely people at the gym where Stan and I exercise. We exchange pleasantries every day and their being there just makes our day. Every color and kind are there and we know them only as precious friends. We really care about each other and get involved in each other’s lives. They have become life-long friends.
We need to be aware of our surroundings elsewhere, too. This is a different world than we grew up in and we must be aware for our own safety. It concerns me that there are so many crimes in schools now. I never even imagined those shootings and stabbings when I was a kid. We rode horses to school and usually had a .22 on our saddle and a knife in our pocket and never in a million years would we have considered harming a teacher because we were having a test, or hurting a classmate for any reason. And we and our children need to constantly be aware of surroundings even at home, where we once felt safe all the time.
Our greatest power is to be courageous and bold and be a great human being. Oh, what wonderful powers we possess just being ourselves just as we are right now.
Are you friendly? It takes so little to smile at someone and that one smile may change their entire day. We never know what problems other people may have of illness, fear, money, housing, jobs, family situations, etc. Your smile may be a ray of sunshine in their dark day.
In Enid, America, we talk to people in markets and all kinds of stores and places. We can strike up a friendly conversation over recipes or whatever, and almost everyone I have encountered welcomes a brief conversation. And I have learned about new recipes from many of them, or how to prepare things like artichoke or other vegetables. It is fun. There are many friendly people in this town and this world and this great recipe is one of those a lady shared with me in the produce section:
Caramel Apple Salad
1 cup milk
1 small package vanilla instant pudding
1 (12-ounce) container whipped topping
6 Snickers bars, cut into bite-size pieces
4 apples (of your choice) cut into bite-size pieces
Mix the milk and pudding until thickened. Stir in the whipped topping, Snickers and apples. Refrigerate until serving time. I used Gala apples, but use whatever you like. It is easy and delicious. And best of all, I have a new friend.
