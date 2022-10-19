Are you in control of your life? Think about it.
Every one of us has a day occasionally when we feel that we are completely out of control of ourselves and our environment. We think everyone and everything is beyond our reach, much less our control. Those times quickly pass and we feel better about things in general.
It is important that we be in control of certain facets of our lives. This control is important to our well-being and our health, mentally and physically. That does not mean that we are a “controlling person.” It simply means that we have taken charge of our life.
I can remember when I was about 5 or 6 years old and went to the garden with my grandma to pick beans or something. She would pick a while and pull weeds a while and then go back to picking vegetables for dinner. I remember asking her why she picked weeds when we were supposed to be cooking dinner for Grandpa. She replied that we have to pull weeds as we go along or they will “take over” the garden. Much like people and bad habits. We have to curb them (pull them) before they take over our lives. I have remembered her advice all these years.
Whether it is smoking, losing weight, using bad words, being hateful, or whatever, it is much easier to stop before they take over our lives. A habit is mighty hard to break. It has to be changed one puff, one bite, one word, one moment, one attitude at a time.
I am trying to make up my mind to get in control of my health and schedule. It is no contest, just a way to motivate me and keep me on track. I will keep a daily diary of healthy living that is doable. I will write down everything regarding exercise, activities, rest and food, and review my progress every month. There are many things available to encourage us and motivate us. I simply want to take better care of myself and live as long as I can. I just want to be healthy.
Our goals are not to be beautiful or skinny or to run a marathon. We just want to stay motivated and be happy. We need to take daily steps to improve ourselves. We just need self-control to be satisfied with ourselves. Regardless of age, we should do everything we can to live full lives.
In every situation, all of us need to be in control of our attitude and disposition. We cannot control the actions of others, but we can certainly control our reaction to what they say or do. Nothing anyone does can upset us unless we allow them to upset us. We control that reaction. Sometimes we just have to tune them out of our lives. We have to go on with our own business at hand and ignore them. Helen Keller stated her philosophy of life in the following lines: “We cannot choose what life will bring us, of joy or pain, but what our souls bring to meet the challenge, this is in our power.”
We must govern our own time schedule. We need to learn to say “no” if necessary. We need to learn when we have enough to do, and then stop there. If we take on too much or too many projects, we will fall behind schedule, which means we will be late to appointments and make others wait on us. That in itself is very rude and thoughtless. Stay in command. It takes practice, but it is well worth the effort.
Time is too important to be wasted. It has been said many times before, but it needs repeating: Do not waste time, for that is the stuff of which life is made. Along with regulating our time, we need to direct the activities that we participate in. We want to just stay in control of our activities and ourselves and the other things will fall into place.
Every magazine has at least one new diet or suggestion for improvement. They may work for some but not for all of us. Libraries are full of books about easy control of anything. There are gyms on every corner that are there to help us get proper exercise. All the reading in the world won’t help us get in control. It has to come from within. We have to do the work ourselves. We must stay motivated and in control and really want to be healthy and enjoy life to the fullest.
The real test of our character is our ability to make satisfactory adjustments to new or difficult situations. Our ability to change and be in control helps us build strength that we may need later as we face challenges that may occur without warning. The decisions we make now will build into the fiber of our being, resources that may be drawn upon in the hours of supreme need. We have to stay in control of ourselves and thoughts and actions. Stay ready.
Remember this poem about the mighty oak: Now, THAT is control!
“A little of thy sturdiness,
Rounded with leafy gracefulness,
Old oak, give me ...
That the world’s blast may round me blow;
And I yield gently to and fro,
While my stout-hearted trunk below,
And firm-set roots unshaken be.”
In my household, I have had to change my way of cooking several times. I thought I never could, but I did. It is surprising how simple it is to alter basic recipes and to look for those with acceptable ingredients so they are healthy. This is a favorite:
Shrimp Gumbo and Rice
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
¼ cup chopped celery
¼ cup water
1 (28-ounce) can chopped tomatoes, undrained
1 cup cut okra (optional)
½ teaspoon minced garlic (or 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder)
½ teaspoon dried, crushed rosemary (optional)
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon pepper
1½ cup water
1 package (6¼ ounce) quick cooking long grain rice
1 package (6¼ ounce) quick cooking wild rice mix
1 (16 ounce) package frozen, peeled and deveined shrimp
Several dashes bottled hot sauce
Cook onions, bell pepper and celery in ¼ cup water. Add tomatoes, okra and spices. Add 1¼ cups more water. Add both packages rice and bring to boil. Stir in shrimp. Return to boiling and cook 4 to 5 minutes longer on reduced heat. Serve in bowls with additional hot pepper sauce as desired.
