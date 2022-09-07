Do you always watch what you are doing? Think about it.
My friend recently had quite a bad fall and had a compression fracture of three vertebrae. He was in a lot of pain until his wonderful doctor did a procedure to fix it. Since that time, I find myself saying too often, “Watch your step.” He does, but I still say it over and over.
Almost all falls happen so quickly and because we fail to watch where we were going. We fail to see a garden hose or rug or rock or something that just appeared out of nowhere. Afterwards we watch where we are going ... until we get in a hurry and forget to watch again.
I have done my fair share of falling in the past three years. Am I just clumsy or do I get in a hurry and become careless? At my age a fall can be the beginning of the end. So many complications can occur after a fall or serious broken bone. It behooves us all to be careful.
“Watch it” seems to fit for everything. I remember my parents and grandparents and older siblings saying it often to me.
How many times did my mother admonish me to watch my manners? She would tell me how important it is to be kind to everyone and be courteous and always be polite. I cannot say that I always was what she had dreamed I would be, but I certainly tried. I knew what manners were and tried to do what was right and kind and thoughtful.
And “watch your mouth” was a given. I used to yell a lot. I shouted at everything. No more. I can still hear Mother reminding me to be a lady and not be so loud. I laughed loud and talked loud. I never said a bad word back then (nor now), but I use my voice a lot and probably talk way too much.
Some people need to watch their anger. It is OK to disagree with someone, but there is never a need to react in anger. It saddens me that so many politicians are not careful what they say about their opponents and call out in anger. It is not becoming! It says a lot about their character when they lash out and say unkind things about their opponent. Why don’t they just say what they believe is best for our country and how they will help solve our problems, rather than attack another person. I almost don’t vote for someone when they fail to state what they can do for their country but instead sling dirt at their opponent. Shame on them!
Anyone who knows me knows I love to cook. I was taught by the best, my mother and my grandmother. I was taught to be careful and watch it with everything. Watch that you don’t get burned on the burners. Watch that you always use a pot holder when removing something from the oven. Watch that you don’t reach over the tea kettle and get a steam burn. Watch that you don’t get your fingers in the beaters when making cookies or cakes. Watch for steam escaping when your bring a roast out of the oven. Watch that the pot handle is not straight out so as to knock it off the stove. The watch-its go on and on. I find myself doing the same thing and saying those exact words when helping Landry learn to bake and cook. Burns take a lot of the fun out of preparing a meal.
As I have aged, I have learned to read documents before I sign them. Just watch it!
I have learned to keep things filed in order so I can find them more readily. I have learned to not procrastinate but to do it now. I have learned to say no when necessary.
When I was in high school, we were always warned to watch it when driving home from a function in town. We (my sister and I) always knew that if we encountered any trouble that Daddy would be on his way within 15 minutes and meet us on our way. We always took the same route home and he was always waiting and watching for anything that might alarm us. He always watched us closely.
We were further cautioned to watch when we get on a horse to never walk behind him. Watch that the saddle was tightened before we get on. Speak to the horse always. Never cross a fence, if we get lost or disoriented. Go to a high place and get our bearings. If all else fails, relax the reins and the pony will find its way home. All good advice about watching and being careful.
We were cautioned to not take rides home from school with just anyone. Never walk up to a car if they stop and ask us a question. Don’t talk to strangers. Don’t give too much information about yourself unless you know them well.
Watch the other drivers on the highway. Never pull out until everyone has completely stopped at the red light. We did that one time and nearly got killed, as a young man speaking on his phone drove right through the red light and never even knew he had done it because he was so preoccupied. I know people behind us may honk their horn, but that extra second or two may save a life.
Drive defensively. Be on the lookout for an escape route. Watch for cars going the wrong way on a one-way street. It does happen occasionally, so watch it. The life you save may be your own.
My advice is to watch for the beauty around us. As the seasons change, enjoy the colors. There are always rocks and trees and fields of grain and deer and turkeys and other wild life. Just watch out the window as you ride along (if someone else is doing the driving) and enjoy nature.
This recipe is strange to make and to watch cook. It is better than it sounds and so easy.
Try it. You will like it. We did.
Crazy Cake
1½ cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon soda
1 tablespoon cocoa
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon vinegar
3/8 cup (¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons) vegetable oil
1 cup cold water
Sift all dry ingredients in ungreased 8-by-8- or 9-by-9-inch baking dish. Make three holes. In one, put vanilla. In one, put vinegar. In one, put the oil. Pour cold water over all. Mix good with fork. Do not beat. Bake in 350-degree oven for 40 to 45 minutes.
