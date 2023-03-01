Are you an achiever or a leave-er? Think about it.
Some people leave everything until the very last minute to accomplish. Some never finish what they start. Some never even start a project. Some don’t even think about doing anything.
Who are you?
Some people are achievers. They just have to have a project in progress or in the planning stage. They usually plan a season ahead of what they will do with the yard or to improve something on their home or garage or car. They are the thinkers and doers.
It seems to me there are four steps of achievers. First is the planning. They are purposeful about it. They write lists. They explore stores. They price things. They figure the amount of time the project will take to completion. They really set their minds to details.
While they plan, they prayerfully prepare. They explore every aspect of what they want to achieve. Do they really want to attempt it or is it just a pipe dream? Is it feasible? Is it too costly? Am I physically able to do it? Will it help when I am ready to sell my house? All those questions that come to mind need God’s wisdom before starting a huge project.
I have thought for years about enclosing my patio into a sun room. But when spring comes and I can sit out there for coffee and watch and listen to the birds and feel the spring breeze, I have second thoughts. Do I really want to have another room to clean? Do I really want to be inside or outside? Do others have the same questions? Dreams just don’t vanish so long as people do not abandon them. It may be way into the future before the dream comes to fruition.
It may take a year or so to decide what to do about achieving something before we proceed positively. That is when we start piling up the wood or posts or rock or what is needed for the dream to happen. We actually proceed to do more than dream. It took years before I was ready to re-wallpaper my kitchen and breakfast room and dining room. I looked at wallpaper and paints and boarders many, many times until Sherwin Williams almost thought I worked there because I showed up every morning when they opened the doors. I finally decided on my plan of action and decided to “git-er-done.” It took a while to finish, but it was well worth all the planning. I just decided to proceed positively.
Last but not least is that we must pursue persistently. We may adjust our original plan from time to time, but the basic goal remains the same. Ease into changes. Don’t be hasty. Think about any change in plan as you go. As we were taught, “Measure twice, saw once.” Don’t mess with the basic plan. Patience and discipline are the companions of wisdom and completing a project or goal.
So to review: Plan purposefully, prepare prayerfully, proceed positively and pursue persistently. That is what achievers do. It works.
Now for those who leave everything undone or half done or never begun. That includes a lot of us. Aren’t there tasks that we all hate to face? Like going through things in the garage and discarding stuff that we will never use or need. Like taking all the dishes and pans out of our cabinets and pantries and relining the shelves and doing away with chipped dishes or part of a set or those we never use or plan to use. Some of my “stuff” have become antiques and most are vintage.
The same goes for our closets. About the time we go through everything and send them to a thrift store or charity, our treasures come back in style and we wish we had them back. Or we have lost enough weight or gained enough weight to get into some of those clothes. So, what do we do? We leave the closets just as they are and think we will take care of it someday when we are snowed in and have nothing to do. Sure! Not!
Before Jim died, I referred to his things as stuff while I thought of my things as lovely treasures. When he passed, everything he had suddenly became of great value to me. It has been six years since he passed, yet I find it is almost impossible to part with all his Marine things and his clown things and his Masonic things and his books and memorabilia. He was a collector like I am. I guess that makes me a “leave-er,” but I like being that.
Believe it or not, I am not materialistic. I know that things are not as important as people and my Lord and Savior. I know when I pass I cannot take anything with me. I know my things will not be desired by my grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. They have their own things to enjoy. However, I want to continue to enjoy my things. I have a framed saying in my house that reads: “Behind every single thing in this house is a story that makes me smile.”
I realize my talking about my stuff has nothing to do with leave-ers and achievers, but I am now convinced I am a leave-er. I want everything to have a place and everything in it. I have other framed saying in my house that says, “Do it now!” I do put things away. I like organized clutter. I like cookbooks. I have many; some of them were Grandma’s and Mother’s. Some have been given to me and a few I have purchased. They are chock full of ideas. I can read them like a novel and enjoy them. In the Hillsdale Christian School Cook Book, I found this recipe and we loved it.
Sopapilla Cheesecake
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
2 packages cream cheese
1 cup sugar, divided
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter
Soften cream cheese. Grease 9-by-13 baking dish. Roll out one can of crescent rolls flat on bottom of dish. Mix cream cheese, egg yolk, vanilla and ¾ cup sugar. Distribute evenly over crescent rolls. Roll out second can of rolls over cream cheese mixture. Press together. Melt butter and brush over top layer of rolls. Mix remaining sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over top. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in 350-degree oven.
