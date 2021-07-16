There are times I imagine myself sitting in the seat of a capsule or spaceship, strapped in tightly as I anticipate being launched into space.
Would I be nervous? Maybe the more appropriate question would be: When would I be nervous?
Would it be during a certain point of time on the launch countdown? Would it be hearing the engines ignite? Would it be when I saw all the recognizable parts of the Earth slip away, out of sight as I climb, climb, climb, up to the darkness of space?
I am incredibly split on a venture into space — 50/50, honestly. Exactly half of me is worried that halfway up I’d have some sort of panic attack. The other half believes that I would smile as I enjoy the view.
Many people would probably be apprehensive about the thought of taking a ride 50 miles above the surface of the Earth — that’s about 7 times higher than a commercial airplane, which flies at about 38,000 feet or so. But that’s not all that bad, right? Plus, like I said, you’d have a heck of a view.
On the other hand, you think of any number of things that could go wrong, and then where you’re at and where the ground actually is, and it could be a little scary.
In my mind, though, I think I’d just treat it as a super-high plane flight. (I wonder if they serve peanuts?)
Plus, think about the stories you’d be able to tell and the memories you would hold for as long as you live. Feeling the thrust of the engines. Watching the ground and the atmosphere depart from beneath you. Smelling the burnt steak smell of space (well hopefully not). Tasting the ... OK, I don’t know what there would be to taste.
But you get the picture. It would just be this exhilarating experience that would overwhelm all of your senses.
There’s only one thing I’m not sure I’d know how to deal with, and that would be — provided you were far enough away from the Earth — the sense of being directionless. No left or right, no up or down. Just the Earth, maybe the Moon in the distance and a bunch of stars around you.
I guess when I think about it again, maybe it’s more like 65% I’d want to go, 35% I don’t.
What about you? Do you want to go to space?
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. He can be reached at jmalan@enidnews.com.
