Go outside on a dark, clear night and find the brightest star you can.
What do you see?
The first thing you’ll probably notice is the light of the star is not steady. It twinkles.
Flickers, shimmers, sparkles, whatever verb you’d like to use.
This glittering orb of light is not, in fact, a diamond, but an immense factory of heat and light trillions of miles away.
But why does it twinkle? And would it still twinkle if you were right in front of it in space?
To the latter, I can say no, and that action would, unequivocally, be a very bad idea. To the former, we offer this explanation: Stars twinkle because of two reasons: One, their light is coming from a very, very far distance away; and two, the atmosphere of Earth is slightly disrupting our view of the star.
By the way, this is a good time to admire just how powerful and impressive a star is. Take Sol, our star, for example. It is hurtling light across the distance of 93 million miles to our home planet, planet Earth, where it is heating our days and lighting up our world. The billions of other stars in our galaxy, and the trillions in the cosmos, are doing the same thing for their worlds: shining light, providing warmth ... over incredible distances, some with planets not as far away as Earth, and some with planets much farther.
That we can see these powerful objects doing their work across vast distances of space is incredible to comprehend, when you really think about it.
Circling back to the subject at hand: We’ve established that stars twinkle because their light comes from far away and the atmosphere messes with it.
So why don’t planets twinkle?
Planets don’t twinkle because they’re not very far away. In fact, they’re much closer than any other star besides the sun.
The next time you’re out stargazing, try to use this method to see whether any “stars” you think are stars are actually planets! Look at them right next to each other. What do you see? What are their differences?
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
