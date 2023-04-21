I remember when I first moved to Enid. I was newly married, had no job, was across the country from my family and lived in a brand-new place surrounded by people I didn’t know. One of the first places I went?
The public library.
I walked into the colorful lobby, got my library card and browsed for my favorite authors before taking my book haul home. I didn’t realize at the time exactly how much the library offers nor the many ways that I could support my public library.
Like me, you may be asking how you can do that.
The best way? Use the library!
Many times, librarians get the question, “How much does it cost?” when the library holds an event. I think we’re so used to paying for entertainment that the notion that something is free — that all that’s requested is you — isn’t as commonplace as we’d like. But the library’s events are free and open to the public, and there are some fun ones.
Summer Reading is just around the corner, and this year’s theme is “All Together Now.” The library will be having community art projects and community reads. There will also be some Princess Bride events (sponsored by the library’s friends at Park Avenue Thrift).
The library also will be open for First Friday on May 5 from 6-8 p.m. Stop by for games, crafts, and a piñata at 7 p.m.
Are you looking for an opportunity to volunteer? The library would be happy to have you! Chat with a librarian at (580) 234-6313 to find ways to get involved, from helping with summer reading, gardening in the Pollinator Garden, or volunteering with the Friends of the Library.
I mentioned it a few weeks ago, but the library recently launched a program to earn your high school diploma as well. Spots are still open for qualifying students! Get started at enid.okpls.org/high-school-diploma. And remember to share the information with your friends.
These are only a sampling of ideas in how you can support your public library.
When I first walked into this library over a decade ago, I didn’t know that I would be working there. For me, books — and the library — were (and will continue to be) my safe space.
It’s with that knowledge that I move forward now.
This will be my last column for the library. And while I’ve enjoyed sharing bits of library life with you all, I invite you to explore the library for yourselves. Get involved. Talk to the librarians. Share a library event with a friend. And, most importantly, use the library.
I said this in my first column, and it still holds: this is your library. And it’s filled with stories to discover — from the books on the shelves to the people within.
And when you do stop in, be sure to tell them that Michaelene sent ya.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
