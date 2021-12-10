Hello, fellow stargazers. It’s been a while. A few weeks feels like a while to me, anyway. I hope you’ve had the chance to get out and stargaze over a lot of these clear nights we’ve had.
If you’ve been targeting specific objects over the past several weeks, may I suggest something new for your stargazing habits?
It’s easy to go out with a plan, saying to yourself, “Tonight, I’m going to look at Jupiter!” or, “Tonight, I’m going to look at Saturn’s rings!”
That’s great, but it’s time to try a different approach.
Just take everything in.
If you are focusing on one small part of the sky to train your binoculars or telescope over one of the planets, you’re going to miss out on a lot of other stuff going on.
A good example of this is the lunar eclipse back on the morning of Nov. 19. What was the main event? The lunar eclipse, of course. But there was a lot more in the sky than our one natural satellite, blanketed in Earth’s shadow.
I’ll be sure to bring this up the next time I write about an eclipse, but I’ll also mention it here: Amid a lunar eclipse is the perfect time to look for meteors (“shooting stars”). That night, while the eclipse was going on, I saw four meteors in the span of maybe half an hour or less. The thing is, only one of them was anywhere close to the Moon. The others were more toward the north.
Had I been staring at the Moon all night, I would have missed these beautiful meteors.
So, if you are planning some very specific observing, I suggest taking a break every five minutes to scan the sky — especially if you’re away from bright city lights. There are always meteor showers going on — they all just mostly peak at different times. And you might see other things, like satellites, the International Space Station, UFOs (just joking ... or am I?) and other good stuff.
This all leads to something else I wanted to mention, which is I will be hosting another come-and-go observing session with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Crosslin Park. We’ll once again meet near the entrance off Purdue close to the dog park. Yes, it’ll probably be a little chilly, but we’re holding it pretty early in the evening in hopes that’ll encourage more people to come. Bring your blankets or whatever will help keep you warm. People of all ages are welcome to come. Hope to see you out there!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
