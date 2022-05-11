What do you fear? Think about it.
Maybe a better question is what are you afraid of.
When I was a little kid, my sister and I were both afraid of the dark. When we were outside in the evening and heard any strange noise, we ran for the house and nearly ran through the screen door. We were giggling all the way. That is really not fear. When we went to bed we sometimes put our heads under the covers so we wouldn’t be spooked. Now that seems like a silly thing to do, but it was real when we were little.
Now I tell myself I am afraid of snakes. I have never been bitten by any kind of snake, but my lawn people found a copperhead in my back yard last year. Now I am afraid to pull weeds or turn over a rock for fear of being bitten. I wear gloves and walk gently and make noise to keep them at a distance when I am in the yard.
Bugs, especially June bugs, scare me. They buzz. They sound huge and mean, but I never knew of them hurting anyone or anything. I think it is just the thought that they sound awful that sets me off.
Spiders are awful, too. I have been bitten by a recluse spider before and they hurt and are hard to treat. The bite leaves a huge hole in the flesh where they bite, but at least that one was not deadly. I never want another one, so I spray inside and out to keep them away from me.
Deer ticks are another no-no. I have had Lyme Disease because of a tick bite and that is a terrible feeling. I was sick and had fever and chilled for what seemed like weeks. Every summer, I still feel like I have a mild case of Lyme Disease. My sister, who is a physician in Albuquerque, had Lyme Disease, too, and she was real sick. She called me one morning and ask me to tell her everything I know about Lyme Disease. I told her, and she said, “Well, that’s what I have too.” She has symptoms every summer also, and visits Oklahoma only in the early spring and late fall because of ticks.
With the strange storms and unpredictable weather we have had in Oklahoma lately, is it any wonder we are afraid we will all blow away? So many, many people are affected by their property being destroyed. There have been few deaths that I am aware of, but we have been properly warned and advised of upcoming storms and high wind. Surely, we have all decided where we will be when a storm does come near us. Mine is in my walk-in closet that is really re-enforced. I have it supplied with a comfortable chair, blankets, flashlight, snacks and other necessities. I feel as secure as a person can with tornadoes rampant.
I feel safer in my closet than I would in a cave with spiders (see above). I would be afraid that no one would find me under the rubble.
When I was a kid, and Daddy would predict a storm was on the way, he would come to the bottom of the stairway and tell us girls (we had the whole upstairs to ourselves) to wrap a blanket around ourselves, put on our shoes or slippers and come calmly downstairs, as we were going to the cellar. It was so routine and calm, and after we all got safe, Daddy pulled the cellar door closed and held on tight so it would not come open.
I never knew just how Daddy sensed an approaching storm, but he always knew and kept us all safe. When he would sound the all-clear, we would come out and see chicken houses, pieces of metal and tree limbs everywhere. But we were always safe. The cellar was not a bad place to be. It was warm, and dry, and full of canned fruit and vegetables, and we were cozy. We could have lived there for days, we thought.
I used to fear being alone, but when Jim passed six years ago, I told God that I would not live in fear and would be alright by myself. Of course, I depend on God a whole lot to keep me safe and secure. It must be sad when people are afraid to live alone. I had my sweet dog to keep me company until last year when he passed, but I am OK. I tell myself that, and reassure myself every time I go to sleep at night.
I am concerned, not really afraid or in fear, of being dependent on others to care for my needs if I should become physically or mentally handicapped. I love my home sweet home and hope I can live here many more years, but we never know what the future holds. I have decided to cross that bridge when I come to it and the Lord will provide.
I have talked to my brother and attorney and have all my ducks in a row, so I am not worried about having financial security, but I do feel sorry for those who have to clear out my treasures and “stuff” and decide what to do with everything. My things are not valuable, but just meaningful to me. Everything has a story behind it and I enjoy being surrounded by my ironstone dishes and books and volumes of my articles and every Valentine’s or Mother’s Day card or birthday card, etc. that I have ever received. And that is only part of my wonderful things.
I had made this recipe years ago and wanted to take something different to a meeting last week, so I made it again. However, I was “afraid” some people wouldn’t like it or it would burn or otherwise be the wrong choice, but everyone seemed to enjoy it, so I am sharing it with you.
Apricot Bars
¾ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1⅓ cup coconut
½ cup chopped pecans
1 (12-ounce) jar apricot preserves
Cream butter, sugar, egg and vanilla. Add sifted flour and baking powder. Then stir in coconut and pecans. Press ⅔ of the dough into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spread with preserves over top. Crumble remaining dough over preserves. Cook for about 35 minutes in 350-degree oven. Let cool in baking dish before cutting into bars.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
