Are you bored, boring, or both? Think about it.
I am still getting requests to repeat and repeat my column about boredom. How sad it is that so many people are experiencing boredom these days and spend more time whining about life than living it. Cellphones and other social media have taken the place of doing things with people.
When I was in school at Phillips University I was fortunate to have a very wise and interesting professor who made the statement one day that bored people were boring people. I have always been grateful to Dr. Bob Simpson for those profound words. He was/is absolutely right. People who are bored with life and talk about their boredom are actually boring to be around. With all the lovely, beautiful, interesting things in life, how can one ever be bored?
Even people in wheelchairs with seemingly no speech function and little hand movement find a way to use a computer and be interested in things around them and make the most of their situation. So, if they can do it, so can the rest of us and not ever consider being bored with life.
When our Jamie was about 6 or 7 she went on a trip to Oklahoma City with us and another couple. Naturally on the way home after a tiring day of shopping she got sleepy. As she was yawning and trying to get comfortable, our friend asked Jamie if she was bored. Without hesitation Jamie said, “I'm not allowed to be bored." She wasn't and never has been. Tired is different. We all get exhausted when we do physical labor or shop but that is not the same as boredom.
Within our own community and Kremlin there is a wonderful organization of young people who are the epitome of conquering boredom. Gina Zaloudek and her WildHorse Gang are busy all the time doing community projects and staying busy helping people. They have such nice manners and a willing work ethic, and are so kind. Obviously their tireless leader works with them and teaches them how to present themselves.
Nearly every week we see in the News & Eagle that the WildHorse Gang has helped in a parade over the state performing the “pooper scooper” detail or other worthwhile project. Many of their jobs are not all that fun, but they receive a small donation that helps them defray expenses of their community projects. There is not a chance that those kids will get into trouble as they are always so busy helping others. The lessons they learn when they are young will stay with them always, and those marvelous young people will never be bored.
When I was a kid, we painted the garden gates and barn doors every summer. It may have been “busy work” that kept seven little pairs of hands occupied during those long, hot days of summer, but we never thought of it as work to keep us from being bored. We just loved it.
Living in the country, we never knew what boredom was. We were busy playing or working all the time. We quickly got our chores done so we could play. Cleaning the chicken house was a job I detested, but it was always followed by swimming or something fun when the job was finished. In that way, I remember only the fun and not the drudgery.
A friend was telling me recently about her kids who were told to go outside and play until the kitchen floor was dry. The didn't know how or what to play on their own. Have our great kids lost that ability to just find something to do that keeps them busy and having fun? We used to kick a can around the yard, or climb a tree, or watch ants go in and out of their hill, or just watch grass grow and we were happy and content and never bored. I feel sorry for our kids if they are completely dependent on computers or television or cellphones to entertain themselves. Do kids not play pretend anymore? Or find something to occupy themselves that enriches their life or the lives of those around them?
I am never bored. In the back of my mind I can still hear Dr. Simpson tell about being bored, boring and both, and I am up and busy doing something worthwhile.
In this wonderful world there are so many, many things to do and see and feel. The list is endless. Brainstorm. Use your imagination. Have fun. Keep busy. Even work is enjoyable.
1. Read. The libraries are full of newspapers, magazines, research materials and books on every subject and for every level of learning. Read your Bible.
2. Write. Find a piece of paper and write a letter or a poem or a family history. Keep a journal. I even keep a journal of our puppy's growth after a friend gave Richey a journal of his very own.
And I always keep a notebook to scribble in with recipes, ideas, lesson suggestions, etc.
3. Enjoy music. Sing, hum or whistle. Listen to good music on the radio or record or CD. Play a musical instrument, even if it is only to entertain the dog like I do.
4.Observe. Take a walk and look and smell the trees, flowers and things around you. Admire the beautiful neighborhood. Talk to the neighbors.
5. Learn a new hobby. Take a class. Get a book of instructions and teach yourself.
6. Exercise. Start a self-improvement program at the proper level. Keep active. Walk. Skip.
7. Think. Concentrate on others and their needs. Figure out how something works. Count your blessings. Name them one by one. Call a person that may be lonely and just visit.
8. Cook. Bake something and deliver it to a shut-in or neighbor or enjoy it yourself. While you are in the kitchen, rearrange a drawer or clean the stove top or dust a window sill.
I was raised to stay busy with work or play. How can any person be bored when our world is so interesting and inviting? So much to accomplish, so little time!
Even simple recipes take a few minutes to prepare and keep our minds and hands busy.
Simple Cookies and Cream Dessert
25 Oreo cookies
1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
1 (5-ounce) can chocolate syrup
1 (12-ounce) carton whipped topping
Press crushed cookies in a 9-x-13-inch baking dish. Spread ice cream over cookies. Pour chocolate syrup over ice cream. Top with whipped topping. Freeze overnight. Slice into squares to serve. Use any kind of ice cream you like. It is wonderful with orange sherbet or strawberry ice cream. This can be changed in a million ways and is always great to keep in the freezer.
