How do you deal with anger? Think about it.
There are many different degrees or kinds of anger and we handle them each differently. There are times when we are enraged, exasperated, furious, incensed, indignant, irate, really mad, provoked, wrathful and maybe a few others. Some asked the questions if another was even-tempered. The answer was, “Yes, they are mad all the time.” Well, I doubt that, but it could happen.
Our reactions come in different forms, too. First is yelling and taking things out on other people. Too often we take our anger out on someone we love. Partly because we know they will forgive us and partly because there are close by. Jim and I never fought or got angry at each other. I know that sounds impossible but we had an agreement that nothing is worth arguing about. We discuss, but we really never argue or get mad at each other. We can disagree without being disagreeable. If we do go a little too far, we were both very quick to forgive and let the other person know we were sorry.
Another reaction to anger is to get busy and work it off. Many a kitchen floor has had the pattern worn off the tile by an angry mother who did not wish to lash back while in anger. It is much easier to get real busy and do a task that takes energy than it is to be sorry for something said in anger.
I spent a lot of time sitting on the well curb when I was a kid because if I got angry, Mother would tell me to “go think about it.” What I needed was a cooling-off period to see if the situation was really worth being angry about. In almost every case, Mother was right. So to get over a “mad spell,” go off by yourself and cool off and think about the circumstances and consequences. You will feel lots better and the other person will, too.
It saddens me that there is so much anger and rage in society today. We don’t discuss our problems to solve them, but think that destroying someone will end it. Killing solves nothing. Life is wonderful. Live it in peace and love.
I have never understood why people can clam up and sulk when they are angry. How does that solve anything? The other person has no idea what is bothering them. That seems immature to me. One should speak up if they act civil and really have a point to make. When things are stifled they fester and grow. Better to talk it out than blow it out.
Every book or article we read about being overweight indicates that we eat when we get upset and angry. Experts tell us that it is not what we eat, but what is eating us that makes us turn to food and be overweight. This may be partly true, but some just love food and don’t think anything is eating away at them. This is a decision we all have to make for ourselves: eat or meet the problem.
I started to write this article on road rage because someone shared with me this wonderful story about getting mad at the wheel. I feel this is a good time to pass the story on to you.
“Two cars waited at a stoplight. When the light turned green, the first driver didn’t notice. The woman behind him pounded her steering wheel and yelled. When the light turned yellow, she honked, made an obscene gesture and cursed. Hearing the commotion, the man looked up and accelerated through the intersection just as the light turned red. The woman ranted at missing her chance to get through.
“Suddenly, she heard a tap on her window and looked up to see a policeman. He told her to get out of the car and place her hands on her car. The bewildered woman was hustled into the patrol car, booked at the station and placed in a cell.
“Eventually, the original officer returned and apologized for the mistake. “I noticed your behavior,” he said. “Then I saw the ‘Follow me to Sunday School’ bumper sticker and the Christian fish emblem. Naturally, I assumed the car was stolen.”
Are we ever guilty of mistaken identity?
The opposite of anger is peace, patience and self-control. One cannot be angry and happy at the same time. Happiness is much better and much more rewarding and better for our overall health.
Thinking about it has convinced me that there are times when it is okay to be angry. Take for instance, race and human inequality, bullying, attacks on one’s reputation or basic beliefs, disrespect for our country and flag, human or animal cruelty, or disrespect for any person. These are all subjects that anger us and challenge us to change our world around us. We should not tolerate them just to keep the peace. We cannot, or should not, keep quiet and accept such behavior. Lord help us if we do.
I realize all problems cannot be solved by whipping up a batch of cookies or something else sweet, but sitting down over coffee or tea or a glass of milk or lemonade with these cookies, and relaxing and having a calm heart-to-heart talk, can alleviate many problems of anger. It is worth a try.
Honey Bars
½ cup softened butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup honey
1 egg, well beaten
2/3 cup flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
1 cup flaked coconut
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped nuts
Cream butter, sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and blend. Sift flour with soda, baking powder and salt and add to creamed mixture. Add oats, coconut and nuts. Spread in 9-by-13-inch greased pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. When cool, cut into bars.
