Is your cup overflowing this Christmas? Think about it.
I have a wonderful memory of my Grandpa drinking his coffee out of a saucer. Grandma made boiled coffee and served it HOT right off the old wood stove. Grandpa’s cup was a heavy ironstone cup with no handle. The saucer was deep, almost like a bowl. Each morning Grandpa would pour part of his coffee in that saucer to cool it. Then he would lift it gently with both hands, thumbs and middle fingers and slowly drink it. It was beautiful the way he did it, almost like a ceremony. As we ate breakfast, he would tell of how fortunate they were to have a warm home and each other and healthy, grown family and grandchildren. I knew they meant me.
I have always associated that coffee routine with thinking about blessings. I have too many to count. I am truly blessed with good health and a family who loves me and a church I love to attend to sing praises to my Lord and hear wonderful sermons of God’s love for me and how He sent His Son for my salvation. What a Christmas gift! The gift that keeps on giving.
This past week I, along with several other widows and single ladies, had a Christmas party and exchanged gifts. It was supposed to be a “dirty Santa” gift exchange, but all the gifts were so nice, nobody traded. We were so happy with what we originally received. I received a “faith cross” printed sideways into the shape of a cross, as a constant reminder to never lose faith. Keep going.
At the end of our party, one of our “sisters” read a poem that I had heard before but had not thought of for a long time. It almost sounds like my Grandpa could have written it, but it was penned by John Paul Moore, who had to have been a very grateful man.
Drinking from My Saucer
“I’ve never made a fortune
And it’s probably too late now
But I don’t worry about that much,
I’m happy anyhow.
And as I go along life’s way,
I’m reaping better than I sowed,
I’m drinking from my saucer,
‘Cause my cup has overflowed.
I don’t have a lot of riches
And sometimes the going is rough,
But I’ve got loved ones around me,
And that makes me rich enough.
I thank God for His blessings,
And the mercies he’s bestowed.
I’m drinking from my saucer,
‘Cause my cup has overflowed.
I remember times when things went wrong,
My faith was somewhat thin,
But all at once the dark clouds broke,
And the sun peeped through again.
So God, help me not to gripe
About the tough rows that I’ve hoed.
I’m drinking from my saucer,
‘Cause my cup has overflowed.
If God gives me strength and courage,
When the way grows steep and rough,
I’ll not ask for other blessings,
I’m already blessed enough.
And may I never be so busy
To help others’ bear their loads.
Then I’ll keep drinking from my saucer,
‘Cause my cup has overflowed.”
I know there are people who are hungry and in need of warmth and comfort now. There will always be some in that category. There will also be people in this wonderful world who will take up slack and see that they have food on their tables and Santa gifts for children.
When I was growing up, times were hard. There was no money to be had and everyone was poor. But we made do with hand-me-downs and grew our own beef, pork, lamb, chickens, ducks, and a huge garden. We also gathered greens, plums and grapes to supplement what we had grown.
We had plenty of milk, eggs and cream so we could enjoy cheese that Mother made. Yum Yum.
We had no running water or electricity, but I cannot name a time that we were dirty or didn’t have fresh clothes and clean beds. We all worked together to have a clean house and wood for the heating stove and kitchen range. No one else had electricity or phones back then, so we never felt that we were poor. I never knew until I was grown that we had no money and that times were that hard because it was not talked about. It was just something we all endured and made the most of. We felt blessed then ... and we were, because we had love and proper upbringing and were positive and never discussed our situation. We were happy and felt blessed, and I still am. What a wonderful way to be raised to appreciate everything, and I mean everything.
People have asked me if I thought our younger generations could survive like we did and I answer, “Yes, if things got rough, they would have to buckle down and do for themselves and find a way to make some kind of living to survive. It might take quite a bit of adjustments in their lives, but they could get through it all and be more thankful and appreciative.” I know that old pioneer spirit would return if our government was unable to supply all our needs. We did and others could, too.
We might have to give up prepared foods and learn to cook from scratch. We might have to alter hand-me-downs, and forget special labels. We would be happy with one good, warm coat. We would take better care of our things and appreciate them more. Families would be closer, too. We would return to simple recipes and let Christmas cookies be the way we celebrate. Folks, Christmas is more than fancy, expensive presents under the tree. Christmas is love. Remember and celebrate!
To make your cup overflow with Christmas, make these simple but good cookies.
Lemon Crinkles
1 box lemon cake mix
1¾ cup Cool Whip (thawed)
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 egg, slightly beaten
Sparkling sugar
In large bowl, combine cake mix, Cool Whip, oil and egg. Mix thoroughly, cover and chill about an hour. Shape dough in 1-inch balls and roll in sugar. Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until lightly golden around the edges. Allow to cool for one minute before removing from cookie sheets.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.