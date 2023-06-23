Castor and Pollux.
The two stars are synonymous with each other, like butter and bread, summer and baseball, pineapple and pizza.
One is hardly mentioned without the other.
And that’s because they form the two heads of Gemini, the twins, perhaps one of the more well known constellations of the Zodiac.
But what does a deep dive reveal about Castor and Pollux? Are they really twins?
Let’s start with the brighter and leftmost of the two, Pollux.
Pollux is an orange K-type star, at a distance of approximately 34 light years away from the solar system. It is designated as Beta Geminorum, despite it actually being brighter (+1.22 magnitude) than Alpha Geminorum, Castor (+1.58 magnitude).
Honestly, the similarities between Pollux and Castor end at them both being stars.
Castor is a blue-white A type star. Oh, and it’s not just one star, it’s six. That’s right, that one star you see as Castor is actually three pairs of double stars orbiting around each other! A small telescope should be able to split Castor into two components.
Going back to Pollux’s side of the constellation, drawing a line straight down we come to Delta Geminorum, a double star of differing color. Further down, at the twin’s feet, is Alhena, the third-brightest star in Gemini and another bright blue star.
Moving back over to Castor’s side, moving downward we find Epsilon Geminorum, a yellow star in the same spectral class at the sun. And then further down past that we come to a few reddish stars that make up the other twin’s foot.
So while Gemini might not be the brightest constellation, it has many components that are readily visible, particularly in a dark, clear night sky. There are also several star clusters visible; consult your field guide or astronomy app for their locations and the best way to view these.
Gemini is now setting with the sun, but the bright stars Castor and Pollux should be just visible in the northwest in the twilight skies.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
