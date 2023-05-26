Out of all the constellations of the Zodiac, Taurus is one of the most recognizable ones.
Unlike the previous Zodiac constellations we’ve discussed, Taurus has a bright star. That star is Aldebaran, the 14th brightest star in the night sky. It is 44 times bigger than our sun. Aldebaran actually could be considered one of the “eyes” of the bull.
The Hyades, an open star cluster, make up the rest of Taurus’ face. It is a V-shaped grouping of blue and white stars lying directly behind Aldebaran. Grab a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to see dozens of stars as well as the V-shape in this open cluster.
But the Hyades isn’t the only prominent cluster of stars in Taurus. An even more well-known grouping of stars in this constellation is the Pleiades, otherwise known as the Seven Sisters.
The Pleiades can easily be seen with the naked eye as a grouping of stars that has somewhat of a dipper shape. You should be able to pick out several stars with the naked eye, but using a telescope reveals a vista of blue-white stars within the background of these brighter ones. It’s truly one of the most spectacular objects to view with a telescope.
Lying above the star Aldebaran are two of Taurus’ “horns,” one of which actually connects to the constellation Auriga. Near the end of the other horn is the famous Crab Nebula (M1), the remnants of an exploded star.
Taurus is most visible in the wintertime, when it and its counterpart, Orion, are high up in the sky. So save this article, and during the cold of wintertime be sure to catch the bull in all its splendor.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
