Our “water” theme for the constellations of the Zodiac continues this week with Pisces.
The concept of the constellation is simple: two fish connected together in the heavens. Mythology explains the constellation as Aphrodite and Eros transforming themselves into sea-dwellers to escape the monster Typhon.
I’m sure Aphrodite and Eros wanted to remain inconspicuous in a sea full of fish, and I’m sure they got their wish, based on the constellation being relatively unremarkable.
Still, Pisces is easy to locate ... as long as you have a dark sky. It is to the left of Pegasus and Andromeda, and lies almost straight to the west.
The brightest star in the constellation is Eta Piscium, a yellow star of approximate magnitude +3.6, located in the tail of the “upper” fish. Gamma Piscium, at magnitude +3.7, is the second-brightest star in Pisces and located at the eye of the “bottom” fish.
Speaking of the bottom fish, a group of five stars forms an asterism known as the circlet, which forms its head. I have found the circlet to be quite visible in a dark neighborhood sky above Enid. So if you find the circlet, with further assistance from a star map you should be able to find the rest of the constellation.
While Pisces itself might be pretty unexciting, right now is a particular fun time to look at it because it is the home of several planets. Jupiter, Mercury and Neptune all lie within the constellation. That comes with a caveat: Neptune is lost in the sun’s glare, and sets too early to be seen. However, Mercury and Jupiter are both readily visible.
By the way, you can now see five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus — in the night sky. Mercury and Jupiter will be very close together on the evening of Monday, March 27, so make sure to check that out as well.
So check out Pisces in the early evening sky, and if you enjoy looking for planets, well, there’s no better time to do it!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
