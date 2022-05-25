Have you lost your sense of wonder? Think about it.
Remember when we were real little and we would bring in a “bouquet” of flowers to our mothers, a single dandelion with a stem less than an inch? She would lovingly accept the present and find a saucer or bottle cap to preserve her wonder that we brought her. Have we lost that sense of wonder in our generation? I hope not.
My sister and I always picked flowers every day in the summer. I remember when we brought those treasures to Mother. She always set the table properly and enjoyed having her table pretty, so she displayed them beautifully. We did our part to make our dinner (we called it supper) table pretty and enjoyable. And as a bonus, we enjoyed the wonders of being outdoors in the country.
We would borrow Mother’s strainer and go to the spring and catch polliwogs and take them home in jars to watch them turn into little frogs. We learned so much that way.
We collected caterpillars we found on blades of grass or weeds and kept them in jars too and observed how they turned into butterflies or moths. Once I brought a single caterpillar from my sister’s house in Albuquerque and watched it become a beautiful butterfly. I shared it with my class at that time and they were as amazed as I was.
I spent my youth finding rocks/fossils along the road or in the pastures when I walked to school or anytime. Then in college I studied fossils and various rocks and at that time wanted to be a paleontologist. I traveled all over the state of Oklahoma and collected all the shell fossils known to exist in Oklahoma. They are all cataloged and identified. I have loaned them to many museums and libraries in Oklahoma to enjoy their sense of wonder.
How can anyone doubt God’s creation when we are surrounded by it every minute of every day? We have the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets of any place in the world, right here in Oklahoma. We have birds of every color and rabbits and flowers and ... the list goes on and on. Do we really look and see them and enjoy their beauty and music and wonder?
I am blessed this year with a little cottontail rabbit that lives in my back yard. When we eat breakfast, he joins us about a yard away and eats grass or leaves while we enjoy our coffee and cereal. He does not seem one bit afraid of us. I have never been that close to actually observe the coloring and markings of a wild rabbit and I can tell you they are beautiful and such a joy to watch.
As a kid, I was taught to be observant all the time. When we checked cattle and rode pastures almost daily, we saw something new and different. Often we found morel mushrooms in the early, wet spring. Daddy would gather a big bunch in his bandanna handkerchief (which he always had in his back pocket for just such discoveries) and take them home for supper. Mother would clean them and cook them in butter. A finer meal was never experienced! They are wonderful!
We also learned the different trees and grasses and strata of the land and rock formations. We learned the many kinds of fence barbed wires. One was a wide wire that was furnished to the Pawnee Indians when they were moved to Oklahoma from Nebraska. Some of that wire is still in existence and still doing the job of keeping cattle or horses in their own pastures. I found a piece about a yard long and made it into a Christmas heart wreath and decorated it with cedar and hung it on our back fence to remind me of those adventures when we rode pastures and had such fun and excitement at every turn.
I learned to see beauty and wonder in every little calf that was born, in every litter of baby pigs, in the precious little lambs whose tails wiggled all the time. There was nothing sweeter than a new colt when their mothers were so protective. Their legs were so wobbly at first. Those mares would stand between us and her baby, no matter how well she knew us and was absolutely sure we would not harm her baby. That is how nature works. Life on a farm is a great way to observe how things work. And that is a wonder in itself.
As I grow older, I grow more convinced that it is wiser and better and more enjoyable to fix my attention on the beautiful and the good, and dwell as little as possible on the evil and the false and the things I cannot change.
As usual, I have a little poem that says it all. It is by Blaine Bigler, and he must have had a great sense of wonder and appreciation.
“I do not ask for wealth. The simple things are best. The blazing sun at noon; the crimson painted west.
The silver nights, the breeze, the birds, the flowers, the lazy summer days with golden hours.
The running brooks, the haze on autumn hills, the painted forest leaves, the prancing rills.
The deepening twilight when the work is done, the winding forest path with shade and sun.
The growing grain, the lowing herds, the horse’s neigh, the old gray barn with mounds of scented hay.
The garden path, the well, the orchard trees, the sighing of the lilting southern breeze.
The tented corn, the fallow land, the hilltop’s crest. I do not ask for wealth ... these things are best.”
There is wonder and beauty in so many things. Things like clear sand plum jelly in a jar, the ‘rainbow’ in soapsuds in our dishwater, cut roses in an old stone crock, the aroma of freshly baked bread, pickles in Grandma’s old crystal pickle dish, the first forget-me-not of spring, the sweet smile of a child, a scrubbed kitchen floor, a stack of favorite books, a child’s “art” on the refrigerator door, and everywhere we look. There is wonder in life itself and the joy of every day on this earth.
Even the simplest recipes become our most favorite and awakens a sense of wonder.
My Landry calls this “Yummy for the Tummy.” I call it Easy Fruit Salad.
Easy Fruit Salad
1 can cherry pie filling
1 can Mandarin oranges, drained
1 can pineapple chunks, drained
3 bananas, sliced
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup cashew pieces (optional)
2 cups thawed Cool Whip
Combine all ingredients and pour into pretty crystal bowl. Chill.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
