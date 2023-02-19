“For the Lord Himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.” (1 These. 4:16-17)
With all the craziness that’s going on in our world right now, especially in America, I felt it was time to revisit a column I wrote in March 2014. It’s probably one of the most urgent columns I’ve ever written, especially for today. I think most of you will agree time is short and the coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is upon us. I think it’s time to review what the Bible has to say about these last days and the rapture. I pray your lamp is full. (Matt. 25:1-13)
On March 8, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, Flight 370, was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. When suddenly, without a trace, it vanished over the South China Sea with 239 people on board. Official announcements were questioned by many critics, and several theories about the disappearance were proposed, but no further explanation has ever been given.
Makes you wonder … is this just a thimble-full of what the world will experience one mili-second after the rapture of the church?
Make no mistake beloveds, the Bible is very clear. The day is coming, and very soon, when Jesus will come back to gather to Himself all those — dead and alive — who have put their trust in Him. And on that day, the world will be asking “Where have all the people gone? What just happened?” The announcements and theories coming from the White House and government officials in every state will be many … but the right explanation will not be heard. It will be chaos!!!
Anne Graham Lotz said in her daily devotional: “On that day, with millions of people directly impacted by their own missing friends and family members, in the midst of overwhelming shock and helplessness, of questions and confusion, of fear and greed — when the world searches for clues, how easily will they find the answer in what I leave behind? Instead of an oil slick, will there be traces of His grace and glory and truth?”
I don’t profess to be an authority on the rapture or the last days, but I do know that what I read in Matthew chapter 24 is as close as the nose on your face. Verse 44 warns us, “You must be ready therefore, for the Son of Man is coming in an hour when you do not expect Him” He will come as a thief in the night. (1 These. 5:2)
The rapture of the church will be mystifying, an ‘unprecedented mystery,’ a phenomenon … but it will not be a secret. It will happen right before your very eyes. “Behold, I show you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall ALL be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” (1 Corinthians 15:51-52)
HALLELUJAH!! Luke 17:26-29 enlightens our understanding that this ‘thief-in-the-night’ moment could happen, literally, at any minute. Are you ready? Do you have oil in your lamp? Rest assured, the rapture is going to happen! Suddenly, while the world is doing business as usual … Suddenly, when you least expect it … Suddenly, there’s no more time to buy oil. “I tell you, in that night there will be two people in one bed, one will be taken and the other left; two women will be grinding grain together, one taken and the other left; two men in the field, one will be taken and the other will be left.”
In Luke chapter 21, Jesus is speaking to his disciples. A question is asked about the signs of the times: “Teacher, when will these things happen? And what will be the sign that they are about to take place?” In verse 8, Jesus explains what to watch for:
Watch out for doomsday deceivers, for many will come in My name, claiming “I am He.” Do not follow them!: There are a lot of false prophets roaming around right now.
Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; wars and rumors of war (Matt.24:6): Seems like Russia, Iran and China are pretty busy these days.
There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilence in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven: Boy, is this ever on the rise. A huge earthquake just hit Turkey, balloons being shot out of the sky, just to name two.
My friends, signals and signs of these last days are everywhere, but we are assured in Luke 21:28 “And when these things begin to happen, look up and lift your heads, for your redemption draws nigh. But of that exact day and hour no man knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” (Matt. 24:36)
Jesus is coming people! … and He is coming soon ... without warning! In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, trillions of people will vanish and chaos will reign supreme. I pray you are ready and prepared. If you know Jesus as Lord, you can rejoice and be at peace with eternity and where you will spend it. Only question now is, will there be traces of His truth, His grace and His glory left behind for others to find answers, and take some comfort in?
If you don’t know Jesus as Savior, or you aren’t sure of your salvation. Today is the day of salvation. Don’t wait another minute you may not have. No man is promised tomorrow. Time is short my friends. We ARE going to live forever … SOMEWHERE! Invite Him into your heart today. Romans 10:8-10 says “The Word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart; that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness’ and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” Vs 13, “For whosoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” You are that whosoever, beloved, and Jesus loves you. It’s that simple!
“For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him, should not parish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Jesus is the key. “He is the Way, the Truth and the Life … no man comes to the Father but through Him.” (John 14:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today!
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
