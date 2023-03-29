Do you have spring fever already? Think about it.
It seems that we have gone directly from cabin fever to spring fever with no space in between. This winter has been so erratic that it is difficult to know when spring begins. But the time has sprung forward, so we had better do the same and go along with it. Now we are faced with digging in our gardens and flowers and not realizing we are now out of winter and into spring.
Oh how I used to look forward to spring and going barefooted. Some people can’t stand that feeling of earth on their feet, but I love it. I have already gone to the mailbox barefooted a few times and there will be many other times coming. Some of us even used to take our shoes off on the way to school and walk through the pasture on the soft green grass. I know there were stickers, too, but the feeling of the softness of the green grass and smooth ground made up for all the stickers. The best part of all was going barefooted in freshly plowed ground. It was so cool and felt wonderful. Ah, spring!
Many of the trees have bloomed and leafed out and jonquils are a profusion of bright yellow, complimenting the red bud trees. I just love to dig in the dirt in our back yard. It isn’t very large but just right to maintain and enjoy.
What little winter we had has gone by so quickly. I don’t have all my winter projects finished, although I have stayed busy with them while we were confined. I guess one never completes everything planned. Mother used to say when we finished all our projects we were waiting to die. Well, if that is the case, I will never die. There are always so many interesting things to do over the horizon. I no sooner get one project completed than another fun thing pops up that calls my name.
I spent a weekend in Texas with my granddaughter in her lovely home. She was on her spring break from school, so we shopped and ate out and cooked at home and shopped some more. I had a wonderful time and am now back home and ready to take on a new home project. Or work on my yard. I have a wonderful couple who do all the hard work, but I like to water and watch things grow that need to be topped and trimmed.
When I was a kid we looked forward to school vacation and all the interesting things we did in the summer and spring. We rode horses. We played in the cool, wet spring, trying to catch tadpoles. We swam in the pond, but I didn’t like it because of the fish and muddy water. We fished, which I loved and still do. We hoed corn and carried water to the hay crews and threshing crews, but we considered that fun and not work. We always had our daily chores to do and helped Mother in the garden picking vegetables and helping can them. Our summers and springs were full and fun.
I talk like spring and summer are already here. Don’t I? Well, I would almost bet that we have another spell of winter weather before tornado season sets in and we are complaining about the heat and bugs. It seems that we are never satisfied with the weather. It is either too windy, or too hot, or too cold, or too dry. A great thing about living in Oklahoma is that no spell of weather lasts very long. Snow is gone in a few days. Heat subsides after a few really blistering days. We do have variety and beautiful changing seasons.
Spring gives us a new lease on life. We are revived when the flowers bloom and the trees bud and bloom and leaf out. We awake with beauty around us. We seem to blossom, too, and come out of our winter doldrums. The changing season brings a spring to our steps and gives us hope and continuity.
I remember when I was a kid and we got little chickens every year and put them in the brooder house to keep warm under a light. I still like to go to Atwoods and see the baby chickens and ducks and guineas. They have a soft smell that brings back wonderful memories to me. Those chicks grew so quickly and it was not long before we had fresh fried chicken.
Another memory was of the spring lambs we enjoyed. We always had a few lambs to feed on a bottle and they became real pets. They were darling when we fed them and their little tails would wiggle so excitedly. Kids nowadays miss those fun times. We also usually had a baby calf or two to feed on a bottle. With spring came baby everythings. We had pigs and sheep and cows and chickens and sometimes turkeys. All the babies were cute and a joy to watch grow up.
A few weeks ago, I saw a Carolina wren in a flower pot on my front porch. I saw him flit from a small bush to that pot several times and then he flew to the eves and called for a mate.
Carolina wrens have a sharp, loud call. They stay all seasons while the house wrens migrate. I have not seen my visitor since then, but I bet he is still close by.
It seems that last year we did not have the usual number or birds that nested and fed in our yard. I missed them. I hope for a joyous summer listening to their songs and emptying the feeders every day. We enjoy them so much when we have our coffee on the patio each morning. It is so fun to watch them build their nests and endlessly bring food to their babies.
Spring just calls for a special picnic in the park or on the patio, with a simple menu of sandwiches and brownies with lemonade. These brownies are packed with vegetables, but no one will know if you don’t tell them.
Spring Brownies
¼ cup butter
¾ cup light brown sugar
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 cup finely grated carrots
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
Melt butter and add brown sugar. Cool slightly and add sifted dry ingredients, egg and grated carrots. Stir in ¼ cup walnuts. Pour into greased 8-by-8 baking pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until center springs back when lightly pressed with fingertips. Cool completely and ice with desired cream cheese frosting (I sometimes just use commercial frosting.) and sprinkle with rest of chopped walnuts.
