By now, you may be sick and tired of all my posts about the aurora borealis as seen from Oklahoma on Sunday night.
But I really am not exaggerating when I say that was one of the greatest experiences of my life.
I’ve written a column — or at least it feels like I’ve written one — on giving the night sky a chance to surprise you. This falls squarely into that category.
If you remember what I wrote earlier this week, I talked about a chance encounter with a few individuals who also were “aurora-chasing” (seriously, this needs to become a thing). They said they were going to drive north, past the lights of nearby wind turbines, to see if that would make for better seeing.
And that prompted us to drive north as well.
I also wrote about how, once we arrived at our second spot, I thought I could see something, but I decided to take a photograph just to validate those thoughts and feelings.
The rest, as they say, is history.
You see, life is all about taking chances. You need to put yourself out there. Do something uncomfortable. Try something and see if it works. This applies to whether you’re making decisions about the best stargazing spot, or finding a new career, trying to start a relationship, and everything in between. If you want something, you have to go for it. You have to put yourself in the best position possible to succeed.
At the same time, a good portion of life is about being in the right place at the right time. I would not be here in Enid had I not come across the job posting in a timely manner, way back in 2009. Similarly, there’s the possibility I could have become discouraged Sunday night had I not had an encounter with the storm/aurora chasers.
I would not have the family, the friends, the relationships I have now, had I not been in the right place at the right time.
Being 37 gives me the opportunity to look back on a good portion of my life. I’ve been incredibly blessed to do the things I’ve done, to see the things I’ve seen. Specific to this column, I’ve seen planets, stars, clusters of stars, places where stars are being born, faraway galaxies. Meteors, green, white and blue. Hauntingly dark lunar eclipses, wondrously calming solar eclipses. Now I’ve seen something I’d thought I’d have to go to Minnesota, or Michigan, or Canada, or Norway to see: a real live episode of the aurora borealis. The Northern Lights.
The one thing I’ll remember most about that night is the sudden beams of light that appeared in the heavens, seemingly from nothing. Swirling around like curtains blowing as if driven by some interstellar wind.
When opportunity calls like Sunday night, reach out for it and grasp it firmly. You’ll be glad you did.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.