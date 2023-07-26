Has writing letters gone by the wayside? Think about it.
I saw a lovely friend in the market last week and she and I talked about letters she had received. She had a pen pal when she was young and I did, too, with a girl in England. What fun that was. She suggested that I write a column about it, and I think that is a great idea.
It is funny that she should mention it because just last week, I dropped by a friend’s house and she had opened a box from her closet that was full of old pictures and letters dating back to her great-great-grandparents. What a joy it was to read some of those letters that told what they had been doing and who was not well or died.
Those letters were so full of information that otherwise would have been lost in history.
My mother had several boxes of letters, too, from her family. Several letters from cousins who were fighting in the Civil War. One mentioned how sad it was that the war was pitting brother against brother and splitting up families and causing so much sorrow in families. My brother now has those wonderful letters.
Charlene, my friend from the market, said she never gets letters, although she sends many. I do too. But the younger generations use their phones for messaging or their computers. In a few years, we will have no record of what was going on in our lives. There will be no traces of any important information or pictures. One click of a key can erase every picture we lovingly took to remember an occasion or a relative. I know firsthand because I had my phone stolen and all the pictures I had of my late husband were erased and can never be replaced.
I have every letter and/or card that I have received from nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. I have every letter that Jim sent me, and he kept all of mine, so I have a big bundle to burn or shred when I pass. I have valentines that Daddy gave to Mother when they were in grade school. They really say nothing, but we know that Daddy was interested even back then.
I have all the notes and letters that Daddy sent to me when I was in college. I wrote home every week, too. I could get a lot on a simple postcard and told them everything that was going on. Daddy remarked that I was wasting my time writing to them because it was written so tiny that they could hardly read it. Sorry. I just have always written small.
Many schools don’t teach cursive nowadays. Kids print. I can hardly believe it. When I was teaching those wonderful kids at Hillsdale in sixth grade, I taught them cursive. What will it be like when they purchase land or a car and they have to use an X and print their name? They need to learn a little cursive so they can read the letters and checks from their grandparents.
One year for Daddy’s birthday I sent him a handwritten letter instead of a purchased card. I told him all the things I had learned from his example and thanked him for all the things he had done for me to mold my life. It took me days to compose that letter. I could tell he liked it, but I had no idea how much it meant to him until he passed, and when we went through his papers, we found that letter in his box of important papers. The lesson here is to write what you feel and let your family and friends know about it.
My dad was born in 1904 (before Statehood) in Indian Territory. Naturally, many of his friends and neighbors were Pawnee Indians (now called Native Americans). Occasionally he would call us kids outside to listen to the drums about 20 miles away. At first we could not hear them, but Daddy would say, “Put your ear to the ground and you will easily hear the rhythm.” We would do just that and we could easily hear the various beats of those drums.
Daddy mentioned often as he got older of those experiences. He lived through drumbeats as communication to rural wall phones that were too high for kids to talk on without standing on a chair. Then we graduated to a dial phone that required an operator to plug us into the number we were wanting. He thought communication had gone as far as it could go. If he were alive now, he would be amazed at how far we have come. Every day something new is added to challenge us.
Writing letters is like writing a column. Just write what is going on that is interesting.
No need to use big words just because you know them. Give details. Don’t just say that you did the chores in the snow this morning. Be specific, tell about shoveling the snow from the barn doors and how sluggish the cows were. Tell about the milk almost freezing before you got it to the milk house where the separator was that separated the cream from the milk. You sold the cream to buy groceries for the week and fed the “blue milk” to the hogs and chickens, etc. One hundred years from now that will be the story of your life. People will see how you developed a work ethic and survived. Those details help us see our parents and grandparents as they lived daily and make us feel a connection.
I might mention the demise of sending thank-you notes. Few graduates or young married couples send personal notes of thanks now. Most simply send an email showing their appreciation. Is that enough? I say “most” but I should say many. I have received wonderfully composed, sincere thank-you notes from all of the students I loved so much at Hillsdale. Kids are busier now than we were when I was a kid. We give because we want to, not to see if they will remember to reply.
I receive many letters from readers and many send wonderful recipes. I love it when they do. I try them all. This is so simple but you can make a wonderful meal of it.
Cornbread Chili Bake
2 cans (15 ounce each) hot chili beans
1 small onion, chopped
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 package (8½ ounce) cornbread muffin mix
Place chili in 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Top with onion and cheese. Prepare cornbread mix according to package instructions. Drop batter over cheese and smooth out. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees until golden brown. Serve immediately with a fresh green salad and for dessert, spoon canned apricots or peaches into a custard cup and sprinkle with crumbled ginger snaps or oatmeal cookies. Dinner is served! Leaves time to write a letter to someone special.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.