How long has it been since you just sat down and talked to someone? Think about it.
Is visiting a lost art? Do we have to play board games or watch a ball game or other television show to have a nice evening with friends? Am I the only person in the world who just likes to visit with friends and acquaintances to enjoy an evening?
I love to talk. I love to visit. I love to hear about events of my family and friends — even new friends. I can learn a lot that way.
My mother was a great conversationalist. She was educated and interested in almost every subject. She knew how to ask intelligent questions about everything from canning fruit to football plays. And she recalled what she had learned. Everyone loved to visit with her. She knew how to draw the best out of people without sounding dumb.
I did not inherit her gift but I do love to visit ... about everything. And I love to talk, too.
And listen. And learn. And write about it!
Henry Van Dyke wrote the sweetest prose titled, “A Quiet Friendship.” I love it.
“The very best thing is good talk, and the thing that helps it most is friendship. How it dissolves the barriers that divide us, and loosens all the constraints, and diffuses itself through all the veins of life ... this feeling that we understand and trust each other, and wish each other heartily well!
“Everything into which it really comes is good. It transforms letter writing from a task to a pleasure. It makes music a thousand times more sweet. The people who play and sing not at us, but to us, how delightful it is to listen to them! Yes, there is a talkability that can express itself even without words. There is an exchange of thoughts and feelings which is happily alike in speech and in silence. It is quietness pervaded with friendship.”
When my sweet father was in his 90s, he still told the most wonderful, interesting stories about early Oklahoma. He was born in 1904 in Indian Territory and remembers when this great state became a state instead of “Indian Territory” and “Oklahoma Territory.” He knew where every stage stop was originally located, and what every rut in pasture lead to, usually a spring or creek to water cattle or horses.
He told about his friendship with the Pawnee Indians and his escapades with a 4-year-old who spoke no English and Daddy spoke no Pawnee, yet they were true friends throughout their entire lives and learned each language and customs and traditions from each other. I could listen to those stories and history forever. I remember, even in his later years and my 60s, I would sit on his footstool and he would tell the same “lessons” over and over, and I think imagined me as 6 years old. I loved it. He did, too.
I loved those talks so much and my late husband did, too, that Jim decided to tape them. He hid a tape recorder under the seat of the pickup and they drove to the pasture (as Daddy did every day). Jim asked questions and Daddy answered with his usual response, which never wavered. When they got home from their ride and Jim checked the tape, all anyone could hear was Daddy shifting gears on his wonderful old red pickup and the motor racing to get across the ditches and creeks and rocks they encountered.
Now those great stories and our visits and his advice to me along the way are etched in my mind. I am so grateful we had those visits.
My mother was the same way. She and Daddy were married when Daddy was 20 and Mother was 16. I still cannot believe that a marriage like that lasted a lifetime, but that is another story. They loved each other, that’s why! Mother told wonderful stories of when they were first married and Daddy was teaching school in a one-room school house.
One of the stories that Daddy loved for her to tell was that she made a pan or gingerbread for him and when she took it out of the oven and put it on the floor to cool, it left an oily mark on their wooden floors. That mark was there for the duration. And Daddy loved for her to make him gingerbread so he could tell that story over and over, or better yet, have Mother tell it to us kids at the dinner table through the years.
Remember, back in those days we didn’t have television, nor phones, nor Facebook, nor any of the other means of communicating like we are accustomed to now. We relied on simply talking to tell a story or an event. We are missing something now. Mealtime was such a pleasant time back then as we caught up on what had happened at home and what we had learned at school. We never discussed bad grades or bad behavior at mealtime. We saved that for later if there was a problem. We all loved school and we never sassed the teacher or argued with our classmates so sessions of correction were few and far between.
I have told you before that I started “Primary” right after Christmas when I had just turned 5 years old. My sister, 18 months older, was already in first grade, so she taught me everything she knew. I could read and write (print) and knew my numbers and letters, and I missed her so much as she was my best pal. So the teacher relented and let me start school. All I did all day was read and print and watch the other kids. I never remember having an assignment. But I loved being in school, and always did. My only problem was that I loved to talk too much and Miss Hit would correct me often until I learned to keep quiet.
I think I have become my Mother and Father, as I love to talk, and write, about times in the past. My past shaped who I am today. I am grateful for those memories of my youth and I am sure my parents felt the same way about theirs.
Only room for a very brief recipe as I have talked too long. Enjoy this yummy soup.
Effortless Clam Chowder
1 (10½-ounce) can clam chowder
1 (10½-ounce) can cream of celery soup
1 (10½-ounce) can cream of potato soup
½ cup milk
Mix all together in saucepan. Heat and serve with oyster crackers or plain crackers.
