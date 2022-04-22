When you’re trying to show a group of people a star or planet, there’s nothing that makes you look more like a dork than moving the telescope around for several minutes, desperately trying to find what you’re looking for.
Take it from me.
When you look through the main eyepiece, there are no arrows glowing or flashing saying “Point your telescope this way!” or “Stop! You went too far!”
I can imagine it being something like a car GPS with a humorous voice telling you you’re an idiot for going the wrong way.
There is a very helpful tool, however (thankfully) that prevents much of this angst and struggle. It’s called the finder scope, and it’s this miniature telescope attached to the main tube.
This finder scope is often equipped with a red light. Simply turn a knob attached to the scope to turn this feature on. When you look through the finder scope, you might see a set of crosshairs, and then this red dot in the middle.
For those who listened to my audio show this week (which I do appreciate), I explained a little bit about this feature. For those who didn’t or perhaps recently bought their first telescope, it is important to not forget to align the finder scope before you begin your initial observations. This is critical, because if you don’t, then when you try to use your finder scope to locate an object, it won’t show up (or it will be off-center) in the eyepiece.
So once you have your finder scope properly aligned, what’s supposed to happen is if you point the telescope at an object, and you align it on an object, like a planet, with the red light right smack dab on top of it, it should show up nearly centered (or at least in the field of view) in your telescope.
I have used some telescopes that either don’t have this feature or it wasn’t working fully (no light), and it was sometimes a struggle to find what I was looking for. Yes, you can try to aim your telescope right at something, but even if you think you’re pointing in the exact right direction, you are probably going to be off.
So, when looking for a telescope, make sure it has a good finder scope that will aid you in finding what you’re looking for. And, don’t forget to align it before you use it.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.