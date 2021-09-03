In 1877, the astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli saw what he believed were channels on Mars, calling them “canali.”
The term “canali” suddenly became translated — incorrectly — to “canals,” and that set off the belief among some here on planet Earth that Martians inhabited the Red Planet and had a complex society going.
This “canal” mapping by Schiaparelli, compounded by American astronomer Percival Lowell validating the existence of these “canals,” would ignite the imagination and wonderment of many, including H. G. Wells and, in turn, Orson Welles, perpetrator of the infamous “Panic Broadcast” in autumn of 1938.
The broadcast, depicting an invading Martian force first landing near Grover’s Mill, N.J., set off a wave of panic across the country.
It is quite interesting how just one word, or, one misinterpretation of a word, led to this chain of events. Of course, someone else besides Schiaparelli could have come along and claimed they saw canals, or perhaps even Martians themselves moving about the planet. One thing still would have led to another, and then you still have panic ... and a fantastic story.
We now know without a doubt that there are no artificial structures — canals or otherwise — on the surface of Mars. What Schiaparelli and Lowell and perhaps others saw was nothing but the result of pareidolia, the tendency to see things that aren’t there because they look like something familiar.
To find a good example of this, we don’t have to go far.
In the Mars region of Cydonia is a mountainous feature that many people in the late 20th century claimed to be a face constructed by Martians that had fled the Red Planet. There is a famous photo taken in the 1970s that appeared to show a distinct eye, nose and mouth feature.
Well, it may have looked like a face, but it actually wasn’t. Better technology has shown us that what many thought was a face is actually just a mesa with light and darker features on it in a pattern of a human face.
That last part is critical: human face.
Who’s to say that Martians, were they to exist, would have faces similar to us Earthlings? An alien face may be similar to ours, or almost unrecognizable. It is this automatic assumption that we, or things that look familiar to us, are a universal standard.
What if human beings are a universal exception?
Mars has many very cool features: mountains, channels (the cause of their making is unknown), ice caps.
And rocks.
Lots of rocks.
But no canals.
There has never been, and likely never will be, an alien invading force from the planet Mars.
Just a quick plug on an area in which my interests in entertainment, space and science-fiction meet: Gaslight Theatre will present “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” Oct. 29-31 at the Turpin at Gaslight. I am excited to be part of the ensemble in this play, and hope you will come out and see just what the panic was all about.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
