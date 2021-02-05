Our Moon is always the same size no matter if it’s at the top of the sky, down near the horizon or somewhere in the middle.
Despite that, the Moon does give us some different looks, including its four phases: new, crescent, half and full. And gibbous makes five, if you want to throw that in there.
The most spectacular phase in this writer’s humble opinion is the crescent, when just a sliver of Luna hangs like a cloaked figure in the night sky. Best of all is when that crescent is a golden hue. It’s like the most beautiful jewelry on display thousands of miles away.
Then there are the nights where the moon is bright and full and the light seems to almost poke holes in the darkness. You peek outside your blinds and you think maybe you left a light on outside, but no, it’s the full Moon casting brilliance over the earth.
There is something called “the Moon illusion,” which has to do with its appearance near the horizon. According to NASA, the reason the Moon looks more yellow, or even orange, near the horizon is because of the longer distance light must travel through the atmosphere at the horizon. We get more reds and fewer blues.
As for its size near the horizon, you can hold your finger out and compare its size to the Moon when it’s at different positions in the sky, or compare photos. Either way, the Moon is the same size all the time.
And no, the Moon is never blue or green. It does turn red sometimes during a lunar eclipse, but of course this is only temporary.
But there is nothing that dazzles quite like a golden crescent moon. Even though it doesn’t give off very much light, it does appear almost otherworldly and mysterious, in a way.
In fact, the Moon is now waning, and will darken completely to its “new” phase on Feb. 11. So these nights the next week may present a good opportunity to view a classic crescent.
