When I was growing up, I would look through all the books on astronomy I had and then get so excited about looking at those things through my telescope.
Of course, even then I had some rudimentary knowledge that these images were coming from big telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope, and not a simple reflecting or refracting backyard telescope.
My expectations became tempered quick when I realized that the colorful, bright nebulae and close-ups of faraway galaxies were the product of something I didn’t have access to.
Nonetheless, I remember being extremely grateful for seeing what I was able to anyway. The stars still looked great through my backyard telescope, and ... Wow! The planets weren’t just little points of light anymore!
For some reason, I guess through further ignorance, I believed that looking through a bigger telescope would afford me the luxury of seeing all those beautiful colors of faraway objects. Maybe my relatively small telescope just wasn’t able to pick up color, I thought.
No such luck.
But, thanks to a quality college education, I was finally able to produce those beautiful photos of color I have seen in so many astronomy books. Using a CCD gave me that opportunity.
Charge coupled devices, or CCDs, are sensitive detectors of photons that can be used in telescopes instead of film or photographic plates to produce images, according to the Las Cumbres observatory website.
In truth, I’d barely be able to tell you how to work a CCD now, but what a joy it was to be able to study what originally was a hobby.
Mind you, not everything looks “black and white” in a telescope, far from it. Only the far away things, like galaxies; and nebulae, which require images to be processed through particular filters, are the things that will look devoid of color.
Mars will shine as red as a ruby; Saturn will glitter golden in the outer reaches of our solar system; the stars will shimmer in all different colors in the vast of space.
Just remember as you navigate the skies with your telescope, things might not be “perfect,” but they are perfect enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.