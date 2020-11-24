Are you taking time to give thanks for all your blessings? Think about it.
Aren’t we glad that someone had the foresight to set aside a special day to give thanks? What better reason to gather with friends and family than to give thanks.
The celebrations of today are a far cry from the Thanksgiving feasts when our parents and grandparents were alive and we all met together. We all brought food, but Grandma or Mother made the dressing and cooked the turkey. We always served turnips to remind us of the meager times Grandma and Grandpa had when they first came to Indian Territory. They lived on turnips and wild game, but they ate what they had with gratitude and appreciation. Times have changed from those early days. Now we have so much and some of us still complain and whine.
We all feel depressed and concerned with the pandemic and all the problems that it is causing. Everyone I know has been touched with death in their family or close friends. I can hardly take in all the sadness around me. But I constantly pray for our country and the hundreds, thousands of Americans that are touched by all this. In some families, it is difficult to find something to be thankful for. But we must be thankful for our lives and living in America. Never stop being grateful for what we have, no matter how meager.
This past year I had two sisters die. It will make a difference in our celebration, but we will give thanks that they are both with their Heavenly Father and we will meet again. We are not the only ones who have lost family members. We must go on and praise God.
Our plans this year are still up in the air. If we are all feeling well, we will drive to Oklahoma City for the day to spend it with family. We will take every precaution, wear masks and if possible eat on the patio. We all talk loud enough that we can distance ourselves and still converse.
It will be good to be together.
What plans do you have for Thanksgiving? By the time you read this, your plans are already made and preparation for your dinner is probably well underway. Because of weather or something unforeseen, there will always be a few changes and we have to be prepared for drop-in guests or those who had to change plans at the last minute. No matter who comes or what time the meal is served, it will be a festive occasion to have everyone around the table or going through a buffet line.
In October, my great-granddaughter lost her father with a massive heart attack. We have all been devastated because he was only 50 years old and it was completely unexpected. It has been very difficult for my Landry, who just turned 13. Even old people like me find it hard to take in, but it is equally saddening to a child. Anyway, on the bright side, she is coming to spend a few days so we can talk and pray and be buddies. Her mother said that Landry just needs “grandma time.” And I need her too. We talk about everything and especially now. I pray for the right answers to her many questions. I trust God will guide me to show His love for her.
I am constantly grateful to God for food, for our home, for warm clothing, for health, for friends and family, for freedom of religion and all the other freedoms we take for granted in this country. When we look at other countries, we realize how very blessed we are to have basic necessities. We just need to count those blessings. There are two kinds of gratitude: the sudden kind we feel for what we have, and the larger kind we feel for what we give.
We seem to think that the pilgrims had a fabulous feast every Thanksgiving. However along the way, food became scarce and food supplies got so low that each person received a ration of only five kernels of corn. My wonderful students at Hillsdale Christian School made table favors for Grandparents’ Day on Nov. 20. We tied five kernels of corn in little squares of net. Then we tied on a printed card with the legend on it, and on the other side of the card the students wrote (in cursive) the scripture from Hebrews, “Be content with what you have.” It was a joy to make them and we hoped the guests (about 350 of them) got our message.
Today in America, we need to look at what we have and not what we don’t have ... and be grateful. When we sit down to our special Thanksgiving dinner, we will probably eat too much and talk too much and laugh too loud, but we can never praise too much.
From somewhere in the wrinkles of my brain comes this poem from long ago. I hope I remember it at least partially correct.
:Thankfulness”
“We thank you for all gifts, dear God, upon Thanksgiving Day.
For love and laughter and the faith that bids us kneel to pray.
For life that lends us happiness, and sleep that gives us rest,
These are the gifts that keep our hearts serene within our breast.
Love, laughter, faith and life, we cherish every one.
They carry us along the road until our work is done.’’
For Thanksgiving, I will provide my pumpkin roll (at Jamie’s request) and my red salad.
Cranberry Salad
1 small package cherry gelatin
1 can whole cranberry sauce
1 can Mandarin oranges, drained
1/2 cup pecan pieces
Miniature marshmallows (optional, I don’t use them but some people like them.)
Dissolve gelatin in one cup boiling water. Stir in cranberry sauce. Chill until partially set. Stir in oranges and pecans. Pour into crystal bowl until completely set.
Count your many blessings. Enjoy a safe holiday and the comfort of family and friends.
Goodrich writes a weekly column for the Enid News & Eagle. Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
