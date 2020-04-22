Do you feel like you are in hibernation? Think about it.
With the strange weather we have experienced this winter along with the virus scare, we probably all feel we could crawl in a cave and hibernate. At least I have felt cooped up. I have stayed indoors as much as possible with only two outings and then I stayed in the car or wore my mask. I think the only way to stop this illness and deaths is to abide by the rules and make a few of our own for good measure. I have scrubbed down my cabinet tops and door handles and everything that a person might touch. And always, always wear my mask.
Sometimes, though, I feel that the bears have the right idea to just sleep out the season in a cave until all is clear and we can return to our jobs and churches and shop and see friends. I have done more cooking in the past five weeks than I have in months, maybe years. By the time we can get out on the streets to walk and/or back to exercising, we (I) will look like a blimp, but I have enjoyed every bite. The desire to hibernate lasts only about one day. Try staying in your pajamas for 24 hours when you don't feel real well, and you will think of all kinds of things you want to do. You will WANT to get out of that bed (cave) and do something ... anything.
While we have been secure in our homes, I have polished and waxed our kitchen cabinets, cleaned drawers that didn't need cleaning, sorted recipes, cleaned and checked the dates of everything in the cupboard and pantry. I have read several good books. I have cooked wonderful things. I have called wonderful people.
Hibernation can be a time of rest and relaxation. Now is not the time to be lonely and blue. There are so many things we can do just for fun or enjoyment. I never run out of anything to do. It actually feels good to have time to myself with no obligations and no one depending on me to do things. I think being alone and doing things for pleasure can be rewarding and healing and restful, and we all need that sometimes. However, it will feel good to get back to normal living again. It is a joy to see the sun come up each morning and watch our fantastic sunsets in the evenings. Life is wonderful.
There is something rewarding and peaceful about staying home and appreciating what we have, plenty to eat, a warm place to sleep, making my own schedule and doing what I please when I please. Especially when the flowers are coming up in our yards and the grass is coming back to life. I love to sit on the patio and drink coffee each morning and watch the birds come for feed and water. What we really enjoy and are seeking is a slower pace for a while. We need to let the sunshine in our lives and appreciate our many, many blessings. We can never thank God enough for all He has done for us. He is always in control and this “break from normal” is no surprise to Him. This time gives us many prayer moments.
Richey, my dog, has the right idea. He sleeps a lot but follows the sunbeams that shine through the patio door. He knows what basking in the sun can do for a person's (or dog's) disposition.
We need to be executing those resolutions we so carefully wrote down and planned to do in 2020. They are now pushed back in the recesses of our minds. We have no excuse to not stretch and exercise some way while we are sheltered in our cozy homes. Have we really changed? We had good intentions, but without motivation we fail.
I have found if we spend the day doing something worthwhile, like exercising and caring for our health, we find the evenings more relaxed and enjoyable. Evenings is when we find games to play or interesting, relaxing projects to do, like reading books or magazines that we never find enough time for. We also take time during the day to feed the birds and watch them scurry around the feeders.
In the olden days, people went to bed when the sun went down and got up with the sun when the rooster crowed. We would think it is difficult to do much by dim kerosene lamps, but our ancestors sewed, read, wrote and mended by that dim light. Their only heat was a wood stove that had to be started every morning. Preparations were made the night before.
Until I was in high school, that was all the light and warmth we had and we got used to it ... it was either that or nothing. Luckily, electricity and propane came into the rural areas by the time I was in high school. Now we are so accustomed to these creature comforts that we think we cannot live without them. We could if we had to. We could do a lot of things differently if we had to. It has been a refresher course for me to relive some of those early days when we were so very happy but had so little in creature comforts we are so accustomed to. Just today I decided to give away my wonderful pressure cooker as I probably will never can another green bean or peach or anything but jelly. Times have changed and so have I. I wouldn't want to go back to those bleak days, but I could if necessary. I would survive. We were poor and I really did not know it until I was grown. We were so busy and happy and life was so full.
We probably all memorized this wonderful prayer when we were younger (and could memorize and remember it more than a day or two.) It is time for refreshing this poem:
"Give thanks to God and humbly pray to serve Him well this new-born day.
Give thanks to God for friends and flowers, for sunny days and cooling showers.
Give thanks to God. Do well your part. Let love divine possess your heart.
Give thanks to God. His bounty see. Be still and know and grateful be."
In time, we will look back and remember these days as time to regroup and take stock of what we are really made of. This too will pass. We will get through this frightful time and grow from it. We will be at peace and remember 2020 as an “uncharted, historical past” and how we withstood it.
This is an easy, good cookie recipe for kids to make while they are out of school.
Lemon Cookies
1 stick butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cups flour
Cream sugar, butter, and lemon juice. Slowly stir in flour. Drop by teaspoons on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 to 15 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.