Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.