What do you focus on? Think about it.
There is so much going on in our world right now that it is difficult to focus on anything but the elections, “the virus,” school situations, closings, working or not working, and just the fact that we might be personally involved in any of these circumstances.
Mother and Daddy often told us in several ways ... keep your eyes open, focus, pay attention, be aware of your surroundings, heads up and keep your mind clear and observe.
I can only speak for myself, but I must distance myself from negative, stressful conversations and focus on something else. The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another. It is up to me, myself and I to learn to focus and get my head back into something that I can control.
Focus on taking better care of your health and developing physical strength. We were going to an exercise gym nearly every morning and then somehow slacked off. But we are going to start back in earnest. I felt so good when I was exercising regularly. Exercising will help me be a better me. It is such a good way to start the day and gives me more energy and wakes me up.
We need to develop mental wellness, too. Try to learn something new every day and read something worthwhile every day. Keep abreast of the news and stay informed. However, I refuse to listen to back-biting and personal hateful remarks on either side of political debates. I will continue to work the puzzles in our paper as I have always done, and of course certain “funnies” like Family Circus and a few others. That may not be mental wellness development, but it is fun and enjoyable.
Focus on goals that are attainable and profitable. It is wise to continue to watch our diets and eat healthy with more vegetables and fruits and less sweets. I love bread so it will be difficult to give up, especially since I like to make homemade yeast breads, scones and muffins for breakfast. Oh, and I love to bake cookies. What better time than right now to start a new program or goal, listing the steps toward attaining it and planning the details.
Vow to stop complaining and start being more positive. We cannot control the problems of the world, but we can eliminate wars in our own families and organizations. My solution is every time I start being grouchy and negative, I put a dime in a a jar. I almost have enough money to buy an ice cream cone or something small, but I am determined to be positive and supportive instead of bickering about things. Just not talking about our global problems will relieve stress and make our conversation more light and upbeat.
It has always been my plan to simplify my life. Concentrate on your purpose in life. I will continue to write my Food for Thought columns as long as my News & Eagle will allow me to. I will continue to enjoy keeping house and doing odd jobs around my home. I will continue to be active in my wonderful church, singing in the choir and helping with dinners and seeing shut-ins. I am enjoying a good, productive life and I pray it will continue many years.
Let’s learn to look on the brighter side of every circumstance. Try to be positive and remember that our present predicament will pass in time. Pray that God will direct our attitude and mindset. Count our many blessings and name them one by one. Focus on continuing to live your life in a constructive way and be kind and considerate of others.
Keep your mind on the present and live in the moment. Think before we speak. Try to feel what the other person is feeling. Listen to their troubles and pray for them instead of having a solution at the ready to solve all their problems. We all have problems and conflicts that need working out or on. Time takes care of many of those struggles.
Mainly we should try to focus our thoughts in this moment. Do not dread tomorrow nor even think beyond what we can and will do today. We are not promised tomorrow, so we will make every day count for something meaningful and worthwhile.
This article seems a lot about me, but I am the only one I can control. I vow to take better care of myself and exercise and eat a more balanced diet. Ask anyone who has lost a dear member of their family. Ask any nurse or physician or cleaning person, and everyone with any connection with the hospitals and home care, and they will confirm that preventive health is as real as real can be. We have only one life to live, so we need to make it the best we can by focusing on our daily lives. Focus on what all of us can do and how we can help make life better and more enjoyable. Focus on our loving Father who will help us get through anything and everything.
I have friends who live in the country and they feel that being outside under a shade tree helps them stay healthy. They have a beautiful garden that is very productive so they eat lots of fresh vegetables and few processed foods. They inspire me, and I hope I have inspired you to focus.
These same friends have me focusing on the most wonderful cake that is a surprise to everyone who eats it. Hazel gave me this recipe and I pass it on to you. (She even gave me the squash already chopped and ready for the recipe.) It is wonderful to have friends like that!
Zucchini Bars
3 eggs
⅔ cup oil
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
2 cups grated, peeled and drained zucchini
1 cup raisins (or dates)
½ cup nuts
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
Pinch cloves (optional)
Beat together the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients and mix into egg mixture. Blend in raisins, nuts and zucchini. Spread in sprayed and floured 15-by-10-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Note: I used golden raisins, and no dates or cloves. Ice with a simple cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar icing when cool. Sooooooo good!
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
