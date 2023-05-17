What is the best advice you ever received? Think about it.
I have received a lot of good advice in my life, but the very best advice I ever received was from my wise father. He was a farmer/rancher who was born in Indian Territory before Oklahoma statehood. He had seen a lot of changes in his lifetime and knew a lot about a lot of things. He thought ahead of what might happen in certain circumstances. Someone asked him one time in an interview if he had lived all his life near the old homestead. His reply was, “Not yet.” He had a great sense of humor and great sense to go with it. He was a wealth of information and a living history book.
The good advice that Daddy gave me was to keep my nose clean. Perhaps that is a little gross and homespun, but I knew what he meant. It simply meant to think about things and stay out of trouble, and don’t get involved in others’ business affairs. No matter what others do, I was to do my own thing and mind my own business.
Do you give good advice? I give lots of advice ... free advice! And it is worth just about what some people pay for it. They go right ahead and do what they want to do, which is the way it should be. How can I know what is best for another person? I can’t. We cannot know what another person is going through until and unless we have walked in their shoes. Even then it is not the same. We can know how we might feel, but we have not walked in their moccasins.
Do you take good advice? We all like to listen to what others are saying and suggesting and it’s good to hear all sides of an issue before deciding what one will do, but in the final analysis we must do what we think is best for ourselves regardless what others think.
I have received lots of good advice in my lifetime. Sometimes I have heeded the advice and wished I hadn’t. Other times I have ignored it and wished I had listened more carefully. We have no one to blame but ourselves for any choices we have made in our life. It does pay to listen and then make an educated decision knowing every angle.
One dear friend said she never received any advice at all when she was growing up and had to learn everything on her own. That is difficult for me to understand because I was overwhelmed with advice from my grandparents, parents, aunts, sisters, teachers and friends. I still get great advice from all of them and appreciate their input. They have only my best interest at heart. They only want what is best for me and I know it.
However, sometimes people can be wrong in their counsel. Several people told me what a mistake it would be for me to marry a man who had a 15-year-old daughter, because of what problems might arise with a teenager. I prayed about it and was guided to take the chance. What a great joy I would have missed if I had listened to those people. My “daughter” has been the joy of my life, and presented me with two wonderful granddaughters. I had to make my own decision, and it was a wise one. I have never been sorry. I listened to my Lord and Guide.
I had to make a choice. Did I want to listen to my God or did I want to listen to the negative reports? My heart told me to not depend on public opinion and negative polls. God knew me and He knew Jim and He was sure we would have a wonderful life together. If we ask Him, He makes everything work out according to His plan.
It is difficult for young people to listen to what we elders advise because of our vast experiences. We want them to not make the same errors of judgment that we made. But most kids have to learn the hard way just like we did. They learn by doing and undoing just like we did. Next time they possibly will listen to those of us who have traveled that road. Some young people get a little tired of hearing what we did in the “olden days” and can’t see how then applies to now.
I still listen to my wise brother for good, sensible advice about land decisions and other business deals. I can hardly run my own house, much less other things. It is good to have someone who is very trustworthy to help us sort things out sometimes. He has never let me down or been wrong, so I have a good backup on my reasoning.
Kids are more prone to watch a sermon than hear it. “Do as I say, and not as I do” is not good advice to any child. Edgar A Guest said it best in his poem from “Sermons We See”:
“I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day;
I’d rather one would walk with me than merely tell the way.
The eye’s a better pupil and more willing than the ear,
Fine counsel is confusing, but example’s always clear;
And the best of all the preachers are the men who live their creeds,
For to see good put in action is what everybody needs.”
I have been asked to again put this strawberry muffin or bread recipe in my column since strawberries are so plentiful now. These are wonderful. A dear friend shared the recipe with me years ago. She was a great cook and gave great advice. I advise you to try them. Enjoy.
Strawberry Bread or Muffins
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1½ cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups strawberries with juice (frozen or fresh)
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup chopped nuts
Beat sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla until frothy. Add strawberries and sifted dry ingredients. Stir in nuts. Pour in two or three greased and lined loaf pans or lined cupcake pans. Bake in 350-degree oven about one hour for loaves or 20 minutes for cupcakes.
