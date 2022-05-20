There are many things that are pretty cool about a total lunar eclipse, not the least of which is how — even for a relatively short period of time — it seems to capture the attention of most people.
Whatever things we have going on here on Earth — good or bad — are phased out by what’s going on in the heavens.
Last Sunday, our staff photographer, Billy, and I went out to a local country road to watch the eclipse. We were later joined by Kelci, another co-worker.
There were several surprises throughout the night, the utmost being how long the total phase lasted. Technically, it wasn’t really a surprise; everyone knew going in how long totality would last. But the blood moon hung in the sky for apparently longer than I had anticipated.
While I’m thinking about it, it really is amazing the difference a full moon makes in the night sky, versus a moonless night or one during an eclipse. Prior to and after the eclipse, the Moon’s light bathed the sky in a blanket so that only the brightest stars were visible. Our shadows were crisply splayed out on the white gravel of the road. During the hour-plus that the Moon turned blood red, a wide array of stars was unveiled overhead.
That brings me to the second big surprise. Not only did I see a meteor, but it was a very bright one. It came almost right overhead, burning up in the atmosphere with a clear orange hue. Unfortunately, neither of my co-workers witnessed it. You just have to look in the right place at the right time, though. I actually thought I would see several meteors while the Moon was darkened, but this one kind of made up for the others I probably didn’t see.
And then there were the satellites, of which I saw several. And the June bugs, which, don’t get me started on those. Next time I might have to wear a full body suit!
All in all, it was a great night that I’m glad I got to share with a few people.
That brings me to the next total lunar eclipse, which will be the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. Unlike this most recent eclipse, the main event for this one in the fall will be well after midnight. The full eclipse won’t start until 4:16 a.m., with the maximum eclipse at 4:59 a.m. and the full eclipse ending at 5:41 a.m. Unfortunate for those of us who aren’t normally up that early, but if you are an early riser, this one’s for you.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.