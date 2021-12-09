I remember when I was little going Black Friday shopping with my mom and my sisters. It was our tradition to get up at 4 a.m., all of us sisters bleary-eyed and trailing after my mom’s cart, looking (but not really) for the latest bargain. Now, I sleep in, read the day away, and enjoy all the clever library Black Friday “deals” on social media.
By far, my favorite was a full-page ad by the New Yew Public Library: “All Books are Free! For an Unlimited Time Only! Plus Free Returns!”
Our library even had its own Cyber Monday all day, every day deal listed on Twitter (no coupons needed!).
I recently ran across a Facebook post from the Solano County Library in California. They made a graphic listing the prices of different subscription services. The price of a Spotify or Apple Music subscription? $9.99/month. The library was promoting their own streaming music service, which costs $0/month. And while our library offers a different way to stream music — (go check out Hoopla!) — it got me thinking about subscriptions and the value of libraries.
In fact, one of our librarians — our new Teen Librarian, Megan (if you haven’t met her yet, go say hi) just started a Teen Book Box Subscription. Tweens and teens can fill out a Google form each month, answering a few questions about their interests, and Megan will hand-select a book and some other surprises to fill a personalized book box.
When Megan told me about it, I wanted one for myself! I love the idea of having a mystery book box hand-selected just for me. And the best part is that it’s free. A librarian is giving book recommendations and helping readers find something based on their interests.
If you’re interested in learning more for a tween or teen, have them pick up a form at the teen desk or contact Megan at (580) 234-6313.
It’s a great way the library helps you save, too, which brings me back to subscription services.
Have you ever signed up for that free trial? Better yet, have you missed un-signing up for that free trial? I love that with the library I don’t have to rush to get my return back. My eBook has free shipping. My audiobook doesn’t require an Audible subscription.
And did you know that audiobook listeners are on the rise? According to a September 25, 2019, article on PewResearch.org, one-in-five Americans are audiobook listeners. At the library? It’s free to stream on devices or pick one up in-library.
So this year, stop by the library and sign up for the one thing that gives you access to all the subscriptions you need this holiday: a free Enid Public Library card! Visit the library with a photo ID and proof of a mailing address (if it’s not current on your ID, a piece of mail or bill will do. An electronic version works, too!).
There’s no trials or fine print required. And going in my plus column? No bleary-eyed morning trips to the mall either!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
