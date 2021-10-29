Some movies are staples for me. Every time they come on TV, I have to watch them, and one of those is the Jurassic Park trilogy. (Or any other dinosaur movie, to be honest). It started with “The Land Before Time,” morphed into “Jurassic Park” (“The Lost World” continues to be my favorite!) and onward to “Godzilla.”
So, I was excited when our adult program & development coordinator, Margo Holmes, introduced doing Dinovember at the library this year.
What is Dinovember?
Parents and co-authors, Refe & Susan Tuma, began Dinovember, capturing the antics of dinosaurs who got into all kinds of mischief overnight. It took off in a big way and now, it’s a monthly celebration every November. There’s even a picture book, “What the Dinosaurs Did,” which the library has on order and will be on the shelves shortly. To celebrate, people across the country capture photographs of dinosaurs in funny situations, and this November, the library will be participating.
We’ll be posting pictures and videos on social media throughout the week, and everyone is welcome to come into the library and see the dinos in person. A glass display case is set up front and center in the library lobby. To keep the festivities going, I thought I’d highlight some other dino items in the collection to help you celebrate with us all month long!
Books
Michael Crichton created the original concept behind the Jurassic Park movies. Those wanting to start where the series began can find book one as an ebook or e-audiobook on the Oklahoma Virtual Library. “The Lost World” (book two) is available as an ebook on Hoopla or as a physical book in the library’s collection.
And, if you love the movie as much as I do, check out the original movie soundtrack on Hoopla!
Of course, the Jurassic Park movies took some creative licenses, so if you’re looking for historically accurate depictions, the library has books for all ages, from learning about the smallest dinosaurs, to facts about dinosaur record breakers. And there’s plenty of other dino books just for fun for the whole family!
Other movies
While the library doesn’t currently have the original Jurassic Park movies, we do have “Jurassic World,” as well as other dinosaur movies to watch. (And remember you can always request DVDs through InterLibrary Loan! Call us at (580) 234-6313 or request items on our catalog at enid.bibllionix.com.)
For kids, the library recently got in “The Land Before Time” movie collection. For documentary fans, the library also has BBC’s “Prehistoric Park.”
Digital collection
For even more selection, we also have our digital libraries — Hoopla and Overdrive. Hoopla has a great selection of read-alongs, drawing and craft books (origami dinosaurs, anyone?). Even a dinosaur cookbook! The Oklahoma Virtual Library has a read-along storybook for those who enjoyed “The Good Dinosaur.” There’s also a “You Choose: Prehistoric Survival” adventure book! Get started at enid.okpls.org/download.
So while you wait for the dino adventures to begin at the library, remember to check out all the fun dinosaur items in the collection. It’s bound to be a roaring good time!
Malan is communications specialist for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
