By the time you read this column, the Perseid meteor shower will be just past its peak.
Possibly.
With meteor showers, you kind of never know just what you’re going to get. You could go outside at 12:30 at night, see nothing and get a bunch of mosquito bites (like I did early Thursday), or, you could see a dozen of “shooting stars” in the span of 30 minutes.
I’ve been on both sides of that fence.
There have been meteor showers where I’ve stayed outside for an hour and seen only one. However, I believe there was one meteor shower that was actually pretty good, though I can’t remember the year.
In my experience, the best meteors tend to pop out of nowhere when you least expect it. The most vivid one I remember is sitting out on my porch a couple years ago, in the early morning hours, and then all of a sudden a glowing green ball of light streaks right across the sky. Totally unexpected. I’ve had a few other instances where I’ve been driving and a meteor crosses the dark sky seemingly at random.
The Perseids are, of course, as good an excuse as any to go out and look for a few (or, hopefully, a dozen). The shower is named the Perseids because the radiant — the place in the sky where the meteors appear to be coming from — is near the constellation Perseus. Perseus rises in the northeast and gets higher in the sky as the night goes on. As the radiant gets higher, it becomes easier to see the meteors, and that’s why pre-dawn is the suggested time to see them.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Perseids this year are forecast to run from July 17 to Aug. 26. So, if for some reason, you weren’t able to catch the meteor shower within the past few nights, don’t fret too much — there will still be an opportunity to see them, you just might not see as many.
And if you don’t see any, don’t get discouraged. Be patient. Go back out at a different time during the night. And, mostly importantly, make sure you find the darkest place you can.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
