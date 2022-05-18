What keeps you grounded? Think about it.
Turn your attention to what matters to you and don’t fall behind or lose sight of what you have to offer. Follow your instincts and forge ahead. If we listen to our God and guts, we will not go astray and lose our way of who we are.
I am a firm believer that if we pray about things and listen for our Lord’s direction, we cannot fail. He knows what is around the corner. We don’t have the slightest idea what lies ahead, so listen for His voice and you will stay grounded.
In my opinion, people who are humble are grounded people. They do not think more of themselves than they ought to think. “Stuck up” people may be trying to prove themselves to others as they feel inadequate. It only looks like they are not aware of the needs and feelings of others when they just don’t know how to express it. In my day we called those people “snooty,” and there are other words for them, too, and we all know a few of them.
People who are constantly thinking of themselves and talking about themselves are often feeling lonely or unloved and try to prove it to themselves that they are fine. They often have a very low opinion of themselves and think they don’t measure up. They need our empathy to help them keep grounded and loved.
I was raised in the country (much different than “town kids”) during the post-Depression/World War II era. Everyone was poor. Few had electricity or running water. Few had more than a radio to keep them informed of the outside world. We depended on nature to provide a lot of our food. We had our own cattle, sheep, chickens, etc. for food. We used horses and wagons for travel. We did own a car, but we used it only to drive to town on Sundays for Sunday school and church. Or we road horseback if it was to work cattle, etc.
I remember my first and best lesson in staying grounded. There were only two in my eighth-grade class, me and Bill — who was grown and old enough to shave when I was 13. His parents kept him out of school when there was planting or harvesting or other farm work to do. When he was able to come back to school for a few days, our teacher spent all her time trying to help him catch up on his learning. This was in a one-room school with only one teacher for eight grades, so that wonderful teacher was terribly busy.
I remember stomping home from school on one of the days that Bill was there and I told Mother that I got tired of the teacher giving all her time to him and leaving me to do my lessons and be completely on my own. Mother stopped me right there and ask me how I would feel if I were in his situation and had to miss so much school, and besides, my father had been a teacher and was always available to help me with homework or any questions. She told me to “think about it,” and boy, did I!
How could I be so self-centered to not realize how fortunate I was? How could Bill ever learn? It must have been embarrassing to be so far behind in classwork. It was not his fault that his parents needed him to help make a living for their large family. When I sat down to really think it over, I had a completely different view of how it must have felt to be in his circumstances. That incident really grounded me and I will never forget that lesson. I don’t know if Bill stopped school after eighth grade or went on to high school. I never saw nor heard of him after we graduated.
I learned many grounded lessons when I was young. We all learned to be frugal and to be content with what we had. I learned that there will always be someone smarter, or bigger, or prettier, or richer, or more talented than me, and to never think they are better, or that I was better, in some way.
We learned to play with the cards we were dealt, and sometimes you lose and sometimes you win. But do the best we could and stay humble and kind. And don’t compete with others, because we all have different talents and gifts.
I learned to always be myself, to not pretend I was something I am not and never will be. There comes a time that we cannot pretend or “play games” anymore, and then we forget who we were and how to act like our real self. It is such a free feeling to not have to pretend I am something when really it is all an act. I wouldn’t last long in Hollywood.
I have learned to be honest about my feelings and intentions and limitations. Others will learn the real truth soon enough if I am not honest about myself. Admit who and what I am and what I stand for. I am who I am. I follow my heart and surround myself with people who bring out the best in me. I plant both feet and stay grounded enough to withstand any earthquake.
I hope and pray that I have never, ever snubbed someone or acted like I thought I was in any way better than anyone. It certainly is not my intention, and if I have, please forgive me.
One of the best ways to stay grounded is to recite to yourself this little poem by Edgar A. Guest.
Myself
“I have to live with myself, and so I want to be fit for myself to know.
I want to be able as days go by always to look myself in the eye.
I don’t want to stand with the setting sun and hate myself for the thing I’ve done.
I never can hide myself from me, I see what others may never see.
I know what others may never know, I never can fool myself and so
Whatever happens I want to be self respecting and conscience free.”
And grounded.
This simple pie will keep everybody grounded and appreciate the simple things of life.
The recipe was shared with me by a sweet little lady who helped ground me and keep me humble.
Sunshine Pie
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 small can frozen lemonade (thawed)
1 small can crushed pineapple (drained)
Small carton Cool Whip (thawed)
1 baked 9-inch pie crust
Mix milk, pineapple and lemonade together until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. Pour into baked 9-inch pie crust. Chill. I have used graham cracker crusts, and it is almost as good as a baked pie crust.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
