I always loved spring growing up. It meant the days were growing longer, and even though the air was still crisp, it meant the weather was perfect for hours on the swing set in my backyard. That’s still one of my fondest memories as a kid. I’m a daydreamer, you see. I also got to listen to my HitClips (Does anyone remember those?) or hold my portable CD player and hope it didn’t go flying through the air.
With spring finally here, did you know the library can help you get outside, too? And not just by reading outdoors (though I highly recommend it).
Here are a few ways to use the library with warmer weather on the horizon.
Seed library
I’m not a gardener. The first time I planted something here in Enid, it was promptly taken by the wind — roots and all — and was gone. Long story short, you shouldn’t take gardening tips from me. However, you should pick up some free seed packets at the library.
Did you know the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has a seed library? It opened in March 2021 and is next to the research office upstairs. Every growing season, families may pick up to six free seed packets — from flowers to vegetables. There are also seed-saving and planting guides as well as magazines of interest.
Do you have extra seed packets you don’t need? The library is always in need of donations, too!
Scrabble board
Chances are you’ve noticed the giant concrete slab with colorful squares on the west side of the library lawn. But did you know that it’s a scrabble board?
Thanks to a project by the Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors Inc. (NWOAR), the Scrabble board opened in 2019. There are also two sets of hand-painted Scrabble tiles to use. Next time you’re at the library, stop by the first-floor service desk to pick up some tiles and try the board out.
Not much for Scrabble? The NWOAR also took on construction of the pergola in October 2021. It’s a great spot to read in the shade and watch a game of Scrabble.
Geocaching
When a few librarians mentioned beginning a library geocache, I had no idea what geocaching was. It’s basically a (globally available) hide-and-go-seek situation where a group or an individual hides a container called a cache. Those searching for it then use the Geocaching app and track the hidden container using GPS coordinates.
Did you know the library currently has seven caches hidden around Enid? It’s a great way to get outside! Though maybe not for those directionally challenged (see: the author of this column).
So, whether you’re looking for the perfect outside read or outdoor fun with family and friends, the library has plenty of options to help you ring in the spring weather.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
