Are you running on “low”? Think about it.
With COVID and its cousins, schools resuming, elections, fires, crimes, inflation and everything else that we are experiencing, do you find yourself running low on energy?
Check with your family doctor first to make sure it is not something that can be helped and if you are physically fine, then look at your schedule and habits and make some changes. There are several means that might help beyond lots of rest and maybe a long relaxing vacation to change that energy slump and get your juice back.
Are you hydrated enough? If you feel thirsty, then you are already dehydrated. We all need at least eight or 10 glasses of water each and every day. I have read that if your tank is 1% to 2% low, you will be running on fumes. You need to drink more water.
When I was a small child, I carried water to the fields on my pony in jugs tied to my saddle horn. I was always greeted with delight because when one works out in the blazing sun they sweat a lot. Even back then, we knew enough to stay hydrated, so my trips were almost hourly. It was just plain cool well water that the workers welcomed. All it needed to be was wet and plentiful.
Skipping breakfast is another thing that can cause energy drain and make us lethargic.
After fasting all night (unless we eat crackers or cookies in bed) we could have low blood sugar that contributes to fatigue. Some authors suggest a simple breakfast such as a grab-and-go protein bar or a banana is sufficient to awaken our brains.
I don’t believe in boredom. My granddaughter Jamie accompanied us on a trip to Oklahoma City when she was about 6 or 7. After a day of shopping, our friend who went with us asked Jamie if she was bored, because she could hardly keep her eyes open. Jamie quickly replied, “No, I am not allowed to be bored.” If we can see the countryside or write or sing or use any of our senses, then we should not be bored.
That being said, think sixth-grade math class, and you will feel a nap coming on.
Boredom is simply the opposite of curiosity. It is in our nature to be active. It is in our makeup to like being engaged. And healthy engagement fuels us. If you are stuck in a “boring” situation, ask yourself what to do about it. Thinking it through could make you “snap out of it” when you realize you would have to hunt another job and possibly be without salary and few jobs are perfect. They all have some little drawback. I was taught that bored people are boring. Think about it.
If there is one thing that will bring on an energy crisis it is a toxic relationship. We pick up on another’s energy. So when we get sucked into someone’s negativity, that is a tremendous drain.
Practice emotional distancing. Realize that their bad mood or sarcasm doesn’t have to affect our productivity. Good boundaries are healthy.
Another thing that can drain our energy is to have unfinished projects. That half-done gift you didn’t finish by Christmas (or Valentine’s Day) or an overdue report or letter can cause us to have guilt and drain and make us tired. I have learned the hard way that before I agree to a project, I ask myself if I have the time and desire to see it through. If not, then I say no with no regret.
For tasks in mid-completion, rate their importance. If it is not important, chuck it or put it in your donation basket. Let somebody who likes to do that project complete it. You are best served doing something else. Life is too short to be bogged down in something we dislike to do. That wears us out just thinking about it.
I love to chop vegetables of any kind. I can do it quicker than I can get the food processor out of the cabinet, then wash it and dry it and put it back in the cabinet. I think that is one reason people hate to cook is because they hate the clean-up. Rinse the paring knife and the cutting board and put them away and poof ... you are finished. We can get so bogged down with gadgets that they wear us out. It usually takes longer to clean them than it does to use them for their purpose.
I don’t waste energy for simple tasks. I do things the old fashioned way, quicker and easier. And enjoy the memories.
Making decisions are mental exercises that literally burn calories. Making decisions — and fearing we have made a mistake — can and does drain our energy. Make decisions in the morning when our brain is sharp and energy highest. Gather all the information and make the decision with the facts that you have at the time, and don’t look back. Worrying only makes us more fatigued and blah.
One more thing that is a real drain on energy is to live in the past. Oh, it is wonderful to look back to our raising and the people that molded our lives, but to look back with the what-if and shoulda-coulda-woulda wears us down and does no good at all. My grandma used to tell us to not look back except for inspiration. She was right. I love looking back at the fun I had and the wise lessons I learned along the way that shaped my life, but to return to those days ... I think not.
When I feel tired or blah or hopeless or my energy is low, I go to my kitchen and bake or cook something that brings back happy memories. Mother tripled this recipe for our big family but this one is just right for three or four. She called it peach pudding because cobbler had a real pie crust made with flour, wonderfully rendered lard, a little salt and sugar and water. She did it by heart. I have to measure, but this recipe is quicker and easier and awfully good.
Peach Pudding
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons salted butter
1 cup sugar (divided)
¾ cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¾ cup milk
3 cups peeled peaches, sliced thin
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Melt butter in 8-by-8 Pyrex dish. Stir together one half of the sugar, flour, baking powder and milk. Pour into baking dish. Top with sliced peaches mixed with other half cup sugar and cinnamon. Do not stir. Bake in 350-degree oven for 45 minutes. You can substitute with any fruit desired. Wonderful served with ice cream. (What isn’t better with ice cream?)
