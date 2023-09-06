Do you see flowers or weeds in your yard? Think about it.
I had (notice HAD) a beautiful backyard. I had planted many varieties and many came up to volunteer so the yard was just what I wanted it to be.
Then the rains came and came and came and the weeds began to take over. I would stand at my back door and see only the weeds growing. Not to mention the goose grass that is taking over our yards and gardens. Those weeds really bothered me. Others remarked how lovely my backyard was but I could not see the beauty because of the weeds and other foreign plants that had dominated my joy.
So, I did what all gardeners do, I went out to tackle those weeds. I did not go during the heat of the day but worked in the early part of the morning. Stan sat on the patio and watched me work while he drank his coffee and we visited. It was delightful.
Then ... I fell down. I fell forward to reach a little farther to eradicate one more weed, and I went overboard. Stan tried to get me up off the ground but I was “dead weight” and he could not get me upright. So he called our wonderful firemen who came (thankfully without sirens blaring) and they had me up in no time. They were so wonderful and never made me feel awkward or clumsy.
I am forever grateful that they came so quickly and ready to help.
My only injury was a sprained ankle, and it is healing quickly with little swelling and I am glad it is still summer so I can wear sandals to church, etc. How lucky I was ... am.
Two days later, I again went to my yard to simply trim a limb off a bush that had overgrown. I had heard baby birds chirping for food when I approached that bush and the parents were scolding when I went near them. I only wanted to get a glimpse of them before they fledged and left the nest.
I had the clippers in my hands to snip off that one little limb when it happened again.
I went down. This time Stan was not here and I did not have my phone with me to call for help. I had to scoot backwards until I could get on the patio and pull myself up on a sturdy bench that was handy. I revived enough to call my precious friend, who took me to the emergency room.
I do not remember the fall, but I remember vividly the rest of the story. I had no broken bones (thank goodness), but I did have a very black eye that swelled shut, and a bruised arm, shoulder and leg that took several weeks to clear up. I hardly recognized myself in the mirror because my face was so discolored.
Thankfully I heal quickly and all is well now. I am blessed that things were not worse and I am fully recovered. But I learned a good lesson with that time or falling and recovering. God was trying to tell me that I am not as young as I was once. That I should watch where I am going. That weeds have a place in our lives as well as beautiful flowers and vegetables.
As I sat out on my patio this morning with my coffee in the cool (almost fall) weather, I looked at the weeds. Really studied those weeds. One that annoys me most has sweet little pinkish flowers. I call the plant milkweeds because the sap is white. Those little plants must have a purpose or they would not be growing.
Another plant is mullein. The seeds must have blown in from somewhere else. It is a tall plant with fuzzy leaves that have beautiful yellow blooms. The leaves are an old home remedy used for skin soothing, ear infections, joint pain relief, asthma and for curing poison ivy. The birds just love the seeds in the fall. I am surprised any seeds survived their feast.
Dandelions abound. I have heard the yellow blossoms make wonderful wine. I wouldn’t know, but I know they make a lovely tiny bouquet when a grandchild brings them to me. I have a tiny vase just the right size for those delightful gifts.
Poke berries can be beautiful if we can change our attitude. Some people eat the leaves in early spring. I knew a lady who made wonderful purple jelly with the berries. I had always heard that they were poisonous, so when she gifted me a jar of it once, I told her how pretty it was. So every year she made me another jar of her jelly. I didn’t have the heart to tell her I discarded it.
I do have a few foreign plants in my yard that I enjoy and protect. My brother-in-law, who lived in South Carolina, said they never planted tomatoes. They came up volunteer every year.
I told him I would like to have a start and he dug up several plants and brought them to me. I planted them and the first year they were just plants with no tomatoes. I left them alone and the second year they were loaded with tomatoes. They were/are small but absolutely delicious. I froze some, canned some and made wonderful sauces with them. They are what could be called heirloom tomatoes.
The more I think about it, plants are a lot like people. It takes all kinds. If we didn’t have the weeds, would we enjoy the flowers and vegetables that grow in our gardens? There is a place in this world for every living thing. We have no right to be judgmental. There is some good in every person if we really look for it. We can learn something from everyone ... positive or negative.
This dessert is wonderful and had been called every name in the book. I simply call it Helen’s Dessert. Stan came home from a meeting last week talking about the best dessert he had ever eaten. I made it a lot in the past but it deserves repeating. By any name you will love it too.
Helen’s Dessert
1¼ cup flour
1 stick of butter
½ cup chopped pecans
3 ounces cream cheese
½ cup powdered sugar
3 cups milk
2 packages instant pudding
2 (9 ounce) cartons Cool Whip
Mix flour, butter and pecans. Pat firmly into 9-by-13 baking dish. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool. Mix powdered sugar and cream cheese and one carton Cool Whip. Spread on cooled crust. Chill. Mix instant pudding (I like one layer of chocolate and one layer of butterscotch mixed separately) and spread over cheese layer. Chill again. Top with other carton of Cool Whip and sprinkle with additional pecans if desired. Chill until ready to serve.
