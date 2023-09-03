There is no theme to my column today, only an encouraging word. Sometimes, all we need is a little push in the right direction, toward the light, if you will.
Oral Roberts was so good at helping people feel the love of the Father. He never failed to remind his congregation that: “Something good is going to happen to you today.”
The Lord reminds us in Malachi 4:2: “But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture.”
And the Lord says in Isaiah 61:3, “Step into the new day, for it is here! Look not to the left or to the right or even behind you; look only forward! It is a new day, for I am the God who makes all things new! Restoration, joy, and peace are your portion and, even now, I am turning your mourning into joy and giving you beauty for ashes.
“Put on your new garments this day! Surely, My goodness and faithfulness are now on display in your life. For the yoke that has been placed upon you from former generations, it is now broken! For the turmoil and unrest that has veiled your heart and mind, you shall NOW have My peace! For the former shame you have endured, I am restoring to you double honor!”
Step into the new day! Something good is going to happen to you today ...
“Instead of shame and dishonor, you will enjoy a double share of honor. You will possess a double portion of prosperity in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.” (Isaiah 61:7 (NLT)
Even on Abraham’s worst day of his life, he was able to look past the sacrifice God had asked him for and trust that God would come through and provide:
“Abraham lifted his eyes and looked, and there behind him was a ram caught in a thicket.” (Genesis 22:13)
God always supplies when He calls. He always pays for what He orders. When we do not understand and there is no way to accomplish the task: God will supply a ram in the bush.
When it appears that obedience is next to impossible, there will be a ram in the bush.
When His calling is above your ability, there will be a ram in the bush.
When there appears to be the death of a vision, lift your eyes and look, there will be a ram in the bush.
Whenever you have exhausted all your resources, look for the ram in the bush.
Maybe you are in an impossible situation. Maybe your marriage is at an ugly end. Maybe you have reached the end of your financial rope. As there is no pit so deep that He is not deeper still, nor mountain so high that He is not higher, remember your situation is not out of His reach. Just lift up your eyes, right there behind you, there will be your ram in the bush.
A dear friend and mentor emailed this note to me during a hard time in my life. I want to pass it on to you.
You are secure, you are covered … God has you surrounded! Isaiah 52:12b …. “For the Lord will go before you & the God of Israel will be your rear guard.” God is in your future & has covered your past! He is perfecting everything that concerns you — you do not have to worry or be afraid! Let Him lead you — He leads well. He is out to do you good! He knows what you need & how to take care of you. Just let go & TRUST HIM! He will never be late — He’s always on time. Every good & perfect gift comes from Him …. He is Good — and He knows what is good for you! He will bring out the very best in you if you will allow Him to be in charge. He will light your path & lead you the right way. He will direct you & order your steps … you will not slip or fall. He’s got you. GOD’S GOT YOU!!
There’s a ram in the bush somewhere, my friend. Someone, somewhere is praying for you and God will make it happen.
Step into a new day … SOMETHING GOOD IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO YOU … God has a plan!
Keep the faith and worship somewhere today!
